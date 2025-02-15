Kings Eye Trade Deadline Upgrades to Fuel Playoff Run

The Los Angeles Kings are reportedly looking to make some moves ahead of the NHL trade deadline to bolster their roster and make a strong push for the playoffs.

With the NHL trade deadline three weeks away, the Los Angeles Kings are looking to bolster their roster and increase their chances of making a deep playoff run for the first time since their Stanley Cup victory in 2014. The trade deadline , typically the primary marker for player movement in the NHL , has been somewhat blurred this year due to the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off and its nearly two-week break, effectively extending the trade season significantly.

This unusual timeline has even fueled speculation that high-profile players like winger Mikko Rantanen could be traded again. While Rantanen's acquisition might be financially prohibitive for the Kings, they could still address their most pressing need: a right-handed shooting forward who can contribute on the power play.Rickard Rakell, a potential target from the Pittsburgh Penguins, leads the team with 25 goals, matching Kings captain Adrian Kempe's total. He has also scored five power-play goals. The Penguins, despite being one of seven teams within six points of the final wild-card berth in the East, might be willing to trade Rakell as they look to reconfigure their aging roster. At 31 years old, Rakell has two more seasons remaining on his contract at an annual average value of $5 million. While his salary in future years could be manageable with the anticipated cap ceiling increases, acquiring him in the short term might require the Kings to move out salary or engage in creative financial maneuvers.Other potential trade targets include Jonathan Marchessault from the Nashville Predators, Dylan Cozens from the Buffalo Sabres, and Brock Boeser from the Vancouver Canucks. Marchessault, who joined Nashville in a free-agent frenzy last summer, has shown a resurgence in recent weeks, scoring 32 points in his last 29 games. Cozens, while experiencing a dip in production this season, possesses a physical presence and scoring potential that could appeal to the Kings. Boeser, on the other hand, has a proven track record of scoring, particularly against the Kings, and could instantly become their top sniper. Acquiring Boeser would come at a significant cost, but his $6.65 million cap hit could be mitigated through salary retention, allowing the Kings to explore a potential contract extension with him.





