A Kings County Courts’ Veterans Day ceremony went beyond merely paying tribute to those who served. Its organizers also wanted to make sure Brooklyn's

From left, Veterans Court Judge Orville Reynolds, a former Army National Guard officer and Army Reserve Ambassador to New York City Gary Port pose with another veteran.

Veterans Day ceremony went beyond merely paying tribute to those who served. Its organizers also wanted to make sure Brooklyn’s veterans also receive the legal assistance they’re entitled to. Those legal needs span across a large swathe of the court system, Army Reserve Ambassador to New York City Gary Port pointed out.

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Michael Farkas, a retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and military judge affiliated with the Brooklyn Bar Association’s Military Law Committee, served as emcee for the ceremony, which was held on Tuesday at Kings County Supreme Criminal Court. Speakers included Kings County Supreme Court Administrative Judge Genine Edwards, Criminal Court Supervising Judge Keshia Espinal, among other judicial staff.

Since we last convened for this Veterans Day commemoration, since that short time ago, over 50,000 United States service members from every armed force have been engaged in active combat operations in and around the Persian Gulf in support of Operation Epic Fury,” Farkas said.

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“We can say with confidence and pride how well they will be treated and how their unique and very difficult challenges will be recognized and supported thanks to the Office of Administration. ” Presiding Judge of Kings County Veterans Court Melissa DeJesus explained how the borough’s specialized veterans courts address the root causes that can bring former service members into the criminal justice system.

Veterans enter into this diversionary court for issues related to criminal behavior, mental health problems or substance abuse and get connected to services through the Department of Veterans Affairs, clinical staff, or community treatment providers. Our participant population also encompasses folks who have been carrying the mental and physical scars of their service history for decades, but what I have been observing over these last few years is that by allowing and fostering community between these individuals who have different service histories, different experiences — that this community can really improve the outcomes for the justice involved,” DeJesus said.

Port raised the issue that many veterans aren’t aware of the services that they’re entitled to, or whether they technically are veterans at all. He gave an anecdote about an incarcerated former service member who did not know he might qualify as a veteran to point out that people miss support because neither they nor their legal counsel understand their status or available resources because it’s a difficult patchwork of services that are dependent on when and where you served.

“We all have different rights. What type of veteran are you? What advice do you get? And the problem with all this is, if we in the legal community don’t understand this, I guarantee you the folks out in the community don’t understand it either,” Port said, highlightingAndrew Lombardo, a retired Army Reserve Command Sergeant, Major and NYPD inspector, connected military service with the broader work of public servants, thanking court system staff for their role in supporting veterans.

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Although my Army career has ended, I’m a soldier for life, and I haven’t lost my appreciation for the people who continue to wear a uniform,” Farkas said.

“You earned the recognition, and you deserve it, and to the families who support them along the way, thank you as well. Military service is never carried by one person alone.

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