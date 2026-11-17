The Los Angeles Kings start a five-game road trIp with a matchup against the Boston Bruins, featuring the return of Erik Gustafsson and the continued absence of Artemi Panarin.

Squad News and Roster Updates

The Los Angeles Kings are currently navigating a challenging period in their season, having just concluded a seven-game homestand with a record of two wins and five losses. Their most recent effort resulted in a 3-2 defeat to the Calgary Flames,marking their fourth consecutive loss. To address these struggles, the team is embarking on a five-game road trip, beginning with a matchup against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday. Head coach Peter Laviolette has made several roster adjustments to strengthen the lineUp for this critical stretch. erik Gustafsson is expected to return to the defense corps after missing the previous three games due to an undisclosed injury. His return replaces Cody Ceci, who has been scratched from the lineup. Additionally, forward Samuel Helenius has also been ruled out for tonight's contest.

Significant attention is focused on the absence of forward Artemi Panarin, who is not traveling with the team due to the passing of his grandfather. This marks his second consecutive absence, a situation that has visibly impacted the team's offensive dynamics, particularly on the power play. Other notable personnel changes include the return of Lohrei, who had been scratched during the recent loss to the Minnesota Wild, and Kuraly, who returns after serving a three-game healthy scratch. these adjustments reflect the coaching staff's efforts to stabilize the squad's performance as they transition from their home games to the demanding road schedule ahead.

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Goaltending and Offensive Outlook

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper is slated to start in net for the Kings, aiming to bounce back from a difficult stretch where he allowed ten goals in his last two starts. Kuemper has a specific history with the Bruins, holding a lifetime record of three wins,seven losses,and three ties against Boston, along with a .900 save percentage. the Bruins will counter with their own goaltending strategy, as their netminder has won his last four starts and appears confident in his current form. The Kings' offense will need to discover a new rhythm without Panarin,whose composure and ability to control posession under pressure have been missed. Coach Laviolette has indicated that the power play unit will be reshuffled to accommodate the available personnel.

Erik Gustafsson is projected to join the top power play unit,a move intended to improve the team's efficiency from the man advantage. The Kings' power play has struggled significantly in Panarin's absence, dropping to a percentage that lags behind their earlier performance. Gustafsson brings a left shot to the point,which is expected to open up additional passing lanes and create more dangerous scoring opportunities. The projected lineup features Kevin Fiala on the left flank, Quinton Byfield in the middle, and Adrian Kempe on the right side. Laviolette has expressed optimism about Gustafsson's ability to facilitate puck movement out of the defensive zone and improve the team's transition game,noting that the veteran defenseman helps clear the zone with greater efficiency.

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Boston Bruins Context

The Boston Bruins are also facing their own set of challenges as they host the Kings. Boston is coming off a four-game homestand, finishing with a record of one win and two losses, including defeats to Montreal and Minnesota after a victory over Florida. the Bruins enter this game sitting just outside the top ten in penalty-killing percentage for the season at 80.3 percent. This statistic presents a significant opportunity for the Kings, who have previously failed to capitalize on special teams advantages in earlier meetings with Boston. The Bruins' lineup features key players such as David Pastrnak, who has been a consistent threat against the Kings, recording twelve points in nine career games against them. former Kings player Tanner Jeannot continues to skate regularly for Boston, while Mikey Eyssimont has been recently recalled from the AHL and scored in his season debut.

Historical Trends and Matchup Dynamics

Historical data suggests that games between these two clubs at TD Garden are frequently tightly contested and frequently extend beyond regulation time. The last eight meetings between the Kings and Bruins at this venue have all gone to overtime, with the Kings winning five of those encounters. the Bruins have won each of the last two overtime meetings in this series. defenseman Brandt Clarke scored the game-winning overtime goal in 2024, highlighting the individual talents that can decide these close contests. This streak of overtime games is the longest active streak for matchups at this specific arena, with the last regulation-only game occurring in December 2016. The Kings' broadcast squad will also feature Alec Martinez in the booth,adding a layer of nostalgia and insight to the coverage as he returns to commentate on a city where he previously played.