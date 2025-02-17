Kingmakers of Oakland Produce Profanity-Free Hip-Hop Album Celebrating Black Youth

Kingmakers of Oakland, a nonprofit organization located in a historically significant area of West Oakland, has released a new profanity-free hip-hop album called Black Love. The album celebrates the beauty, resilience, and creativity of Black youth while challenging negative stereotypes often associated with them.

Tucked below West Oakland 's Nimitz Freeway lies a recording studio in an area steeped with Black history. Inside, an organization called Kingmakers of Oakland recently produced an entire profanity-free hip-hop album created by and in celebration of Black youth. The group says Black youth in Oakland are often portrayed through a negative lens. With the new album – Black Love – they offer an inspiring message of joy, beauty, and community resilience.

'This place means everything,' says Alonzo Henderson, who contributed to and is featured on the album. He is a program facilitator for the organization and works in an A&R capacity for the group. In the heyday of record labels, A&R meant someone who scouts and develops new talent. 'We come here, we work with youth,' says Henderson. 'This is kind of an incubator for youth to come and just grow different levels of artistry and express their creativity.'Henderson freestyles for our camera crew from the recording studio. 'Mic check, one two. Make sure they're hearing me. Rockin' Kingmakers, these the makings of a king. We play the game for the win. I'm gon' take one for the team. Naw mean? Cuz these my brothers that they speaking of.We gon' hold our students down to lift our teachers up. Gon' play this in the hood so we can reach the thugs and let my brothers and my sisters know there's more to life…because the weapon cannot prosper if your form is right.' Chris Chatmon is the founder and CEO of Kingmakers of Oakland. He shines light on some of the history of where the studio is located and why it's special. 'West Oakland historically was referred to as the Harlem of the West and so, in keeping to that tradition, this is a creative space that really centers Black boys while serving all and really supports young men to find their voice in music, film, animation, video, TV, podcasting and fashion,' Chatmon says. Henderson says he grew up listening to neo-soul artists like Erykah Badu and others. 'Folks like Mos Def, folks like Nas, Tupac. I like a lot of classic hip-hop,' Henderson says. But his tastes don't end there. He's also into some of the sophisticated sounds that predate the canon of neo-soul artists. 'I like to listen to a lot of jazz. A lot of Miles Davis in my house. I think those type of things, those type of genres…those kinds of vibes. The chill vibes, you know? The ones with substance,' Henderson says. Chatmon explains how he sees the album Black Love as a reclamation. 'Black Love is really a reclamation of our beauty, brilliance, and innate greatness in that we love each other. We come from a culture that is vibrant, that is beautiful, that has influenced folks not only just within Oakland, the Bay, through the United States, but globally,' he says. 'One of our mantras is whoever controls the narrative has the power.' His son Kahlil Chatmon is also featured on the album. 'It's a blessing this organization was started by my father,' Kahlil says. He says his parents have been working in these types of immersive education programs since the early 1990s here in the Bay Area. 'It's a blessing to be a part of Kingmakers as an employee doing this work. I was a kid in a lot of these programs at one point.' Kahlil is the director of the Kingmakers fellowship initiative, which acts as the organization's college access program. He says working alongside Henderson on this album was also a blessing. 'We work side by side with the fellowship initiative, so to step in the studio and kind of bring the same energy…' he says this was a vital component in putting the album together. Henderson agrees. 'Learning with folks like Kahlil. We used to spend long nights in the garage, learning how to produce, learning how to engineer, sharpening each other's writing skills and just manifesting those different type of skills. Ways we express ourselves,' says Henderson. Kahlil is equally skilled in the freestyle flow format. It's one of the ways he expresses himself. He offered us some of his lyrics on the spot. 'I could feel it in my blood, in my bones and in my genes. I know that time coming…my desire to be free. I walk with all love because spirit is god in me. Allow me to be thankful for what's inside of me.''A lot of what we do, we try to take it back with some history, bring some facts and some information in so that young people can really be inoculated and surrounded by positive imagery, positive messaging,' Kahlil says. He says the album is steeped in the neo-soul vibes similar to the musical influences Henderson mentioned. He name drops the Bay Area's Tony! Toni! Toné!, Too $hort and The Jacka, citing them as the 'brilliant folks who created a soundtrack to where we're from.' But the music in his heart indicates he's a bit of an old soul. 'I like a lot of old-school music, so Teddy Pendergrass, Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye,





KTVU / 🏆 465. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arts & Culture HIP HOP BLACK YOUTH OAKLAND KINGMAKERS OF OAKLAND BLACK LOVE MUSIC ALBUM COMMUNITY INCLUSIVE MUSIC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oakland Record Label Kingmakers Music Uses Rap to Uplift Black MenKingmakers Music, a non-profit record label based in Oakland, is using rap music to create a positive impact on Black men in the community. The label focuses on producing socially-conscious music that steers clear of drugs, violence, and profanity, promoting messages of love, joy, and introspection. Through mentorship and music, Kingmakers aims to develop not just musicians, but also well-rounded individuals.

Read more »

Warriors' Legacy Lives On as NBA All-Star Weekend Comes to OaklandThe NBA All-Star game is heading to San Francisco next weekend, but several events surrounding the big game will be held in Oakland, the Warriors' former home. Despite moving across the Bay, the team remains deeply connected to the Oakland community through events, partnerships, and their women's basketball team, the Valkyries. The Warriors' continued investment in Oakland is evident through organizations like Kingmakers of Oakland, which helps young Black boys find success, and the Generation Thrive community space, part of the Warriors Community Foundation.

Read more »

Block party: Shot-swatting Oakland Tech shuts down the paint in victory over rival OaklandOakland at Oakland Tech 2025: ArDarius Grayson and Xan Meyer-Plettner throw a block party as Bulldogs stifle rival Oakland

Read more »

Oakland Tech's Meyer-Plettner Rebounds Against Oakland HighA photo of Oakland Tech's Xan Meyer-Plettner securing a rebound against visiting Oakland High's Dominique Trotter and Terrence Patterson-Roquemore during a basketball game on January 24, 2025.

Read more »

Ardarius Grayson takes over fourth quarter, leads Oakland Tech to gutsy win over Fremont-OaklandBay Area high school basketball: Oakland Tech star Ardarius Grayson explodes in fourth quarter as Bulldogs defeat Fremont-Oakland

Read more »

Oakland Man Killed in West Oakland Shooting IdentifiedOakland police have confirmed the identity of a man found shot to death last month, and say he was killed in West Oakland. Bryant Walton, 39, was brought to Highland Hospital by another man who claimed the shooting happened on 7th Street. However, there was no evidence found to support that claim. Walton was a known member of the West Oakland-based Acorn gang.

Read more »