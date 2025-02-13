Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: VFX Supervisor Discusses Groundbreaking Facial Technology

The VFX supervisor for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes reveals how advancements in facial deep learning technology enabled the team to create more realistic and emotionally resonant ape characters.

The latest installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, takes place approximately 300 years after War for the Planet of the Apes. The film follows the journey of a young ape named Noa (Owen Teague) as he faces challenges that test his beliefs, morality, and resilience. The movie has received positive reviews and has been a critical and commercial success, garnering an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earning $397 million worldwide.

Erik Winquist, the VFX supervisor for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, discussed the film's Oscar nomination for visual effects in an interview with ScreenRant. He highlighted the advancements in CGI technology since the reboot trilogy and the innovative facial capture techniques employed. Winquist emphasized the team's commitment to faithfully capturing the performances and intentions of the actors. He explained that their process involved motion capture actors wearing suits and working with the director to block out scenes, much like traditional filmmaking. However, a significant challenge arose with this film due to the abundance of speaking roles, demanding more intricate facial animation compared to the previous trilogy, which relied heavily on sign language. To address this, the team implemented a cutting-edge facial deep learning solver. This technology trained a neural network to learn the relationship between actors' facial movements and the desired character expressions. By automating the initial animation process, the animators could dedicate more time to refining the nuances and emotional depth of the performances





