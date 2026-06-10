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Kingdom Hearts IV Likely to Release in 2027 on Switch 2 and Other Platforms

Gaming News

Kingdom Hearts IV Likely to Release in 2027 on Switch 2 and Other Platforms
Kingdom Hearts IVSquare EnixSwitch 2
📆6/10/2026 5:41 PM
📰ComicBook
31 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 33% · Publisher: 68%

Kingdom Hearts IV is on track for a 2027 release across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2, according to retailer hints and a recent gameplay trailer, though Square Enix has yet to confirm a date.

Kingdom Hearts IV is confirmed to launch on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 alongside other major platforms including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. However, an official release date remains unannounced by Square Enix .

Recent retailer listings have hinted at a 2027 launch window, though these details have since been removed, sparking speculation. The new gameplay trailer marks the first substantial showcase after a prolonged period of silence, seemingly aimed at revitalizing fan anticipation. While the absence of a date suggests Square Enix is keeping its cards close, accumulating evidence points toward a 2027 release. The game will likely arrive next year, barring any further delays.

Until an official statement emerges, the 2027 timeline remains a well-supported rumor rather than confirmed fact

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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Kingdom Hearts IV Square Enix Switch 2 2027 Release Gameplay Trailer

 

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Render Time: 2026-06-10 20:41:31