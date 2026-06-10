Kingdom Hearts IV Likely to Release in 2027 on Switch 2 and Other Platforms

Kingdom Hearts IV is on track for a 2027 release across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2, according to retailer hints and a recent gameplay trailer, though Square Enix has yet to confirm a date.

Kingdom Hearts IV is confirmed to launch on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 alongside other major platforms including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. However, an official release date remains unannounced by Square Enix .

Recent retailer listings have hinted at a 2027 launch window, though these details have since been removed, sparking speculation. The new gameplay trailer marks the first substantial showcase after a prolonged period of silence, seemingly aimed at revitalizing fan anticipation. While the absence of a date suggests Square Enix is keeping its cards close, accumulating evidence points toward a 2027 release. The game will likely arrive next year, barring any further delays.

Until an official statement emerges, the 2027 timeline remains a well-supported rumor rather than confirmed fact





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Kingdom Hearts IV Square Enix Switch 2 2027 Release Gameplay Trailer

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