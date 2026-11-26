Strong winds and rising tides have waterfront residents and business owners in Olalla preparing for possible flooding as another round of king tides approaches Thanksgiving.

Strong winds and high tides are putting communities along Washington's waterfront on alert ahead of Thanksgiving. King tides and strong southerly winds threaten waterfront flooding and power outages in Olalla ahead of Thanksgiving, with water reaching within 6 inches of Olalla Bay Market's doorway during the morning high tide.

Having previously flooded during December 2022 king tides, the historic 1906 market has prepared with sandbags, marine-grade flooring, raised freezers, and elevated electrical outlets. Local residents are preparing backup holiday plans like wood stoves in case of outages, while the market will remain closed on Thanksgiving as co-owner Kyle Drevniak monitors Thursday morning's high tide.

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Strong winds and rising tides have waterfront residents and business owners in Olalla preparing for possible flooding asAt Olalla Bay Market, the water rose to within about 6 inches of the building's doorway during the morning high tide, according to co-owner Kyle Drevniak. The water also came within about a foot of the top of the seawall.