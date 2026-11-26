King tides combined with powerful waves destroyed part of a pier in Pacifica, and officials warned more beachfront homes are at risk of flooding.

Pacifica City Manager Sean Charpentier said the city is working to repair its seawall after powerful waves caused damage and flooding Wednesday.tearing down a portion of the Pacifica Municipal Pier and slamming it into the ocean.

Officials had closed the L-shaped, 1,140 feet-long pier in the summer after finding cracks in the structure. North of San Francisco, Marin County officials issued an evacuation warning for residents of beachfront properties in Stinson Beach, saying large waves expected through the afternoon could send water and debris into roads and homes. The warning was lifted later Wednesday but authorities advised people to stay away from the beach as large waves continue to pound the area.

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The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for bay shorelines along San Francisco Bay and San Pablo Bay through 4 p.m. Thursday. It also issued a high surf warning in the Bay Area for Wednesday, when breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet, about two to three stories high, could overpower swimmers and sweep people into the ocean.