King tides plus two Thanksgiving-week storms could boost coastal flooding risk from Grays Harbor to Willapa Bay. Westport, Ocean Shores, Long Beach, and later Puget Sound are being monitored.

With a pair of storms moving in during Thanksgiving week, coastal flooding will be a concern during this week’s high tides. Unfortunately, with a pair of storms moving in during Thanksgiving week, coastal flooding will be a concern during this week’s high tides, especially from Grays Harbor south toward Willapa Bay.

King tides are the highest predicted high tides of the year. They often occur when a new or full moon lines up with the Moon’s closest point to Earth, called perigee. The Moon’s tide-generating force is stronger when it is closer, increasing the tidal range and raising high tides. This often also coincides with a supermoon, as it is this week.

Also read OC coast braces for potential record-breaking King Tides ahead of Thanksgiving

In western Washington, the Sun’s seasonal position also boosts some high tides near the solstices. Together, these factors make late fall and winter a season for especially high tides along the West Coast. Monday and Tuesday, we’re monitoring the ocean beaches for significant coastal flooding, especially around Westport, Ocean Shores, and the Long Beach Peninsula. Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, we’ll also watch the Puget Sound region.

Heavy rain could add runoff to low-lying areas, while high tides could slow drainage. This week’s strongest low is expected to stay offshore, but we will still monitor for any issues with tidal flooding closer to Seattle. On the outer coast, low pressure and large waves can worsen coastal flooding all week. Background water levels are also heightened by the current "Super El Niño " and by any El Niño-related Kelvin wave activity.

Advertisement

A video of masked ICE agents arresting a father and his adult daughter inside an Alaska Airlines jet bridge at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday morning has since gone viral and sparked outrage. A three-car crash in Renton sent several people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after witnesses reported a stolen vehicle ran a red light and the occupants tried to flee, police said.

Deputies in unincorporated King County’s Skyway neighborhood are investigating a late-night shooting that sent three teenage girls to the hospital. The Port of Seattle and Alaska Airlines are reviewing an immigration enforcement arrest involving two passengers as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles Saturday morning.