King tides set new record in San Diego, low-lying coastal communities dodge flooding
In La Jolla, the tide peaked at 8.11 feet, breaking the last record set in late October of 7.98 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Waves crash on the wall and shore around the La Jolla Children’s Pool during peak tide on Nov. 25, 2026. King tides, the highest tides of the year, came and went Wednesday morning without damaging flooding in low-lying communities along San Diego County’s coastline.
In La Jolla, the tide peaked at 8.11 feet, breaking the last record set in late October of 7.98 feet, according to the National Weather Service . Surfers there paddled out into the mid-sized waves during the event. Levi Robinson, an 11-year-old surfer, said it was not a day for beginners. A surfer wades through puddles on the shore after surfing during the highest tides of the year near the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier on Nov. 25, 2026.
Near the Scripps Memorial Pier, which took severe damage during the 1982-’83 El Niño when it was made of wood, people gathered as the saltwater covered most of the beach. Bernard Yin said he was visiting home for the holiday weekend. He said he wanted to see just how high the tide would get.
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