Powerful king tides pushed San Francisco water levels above 8 feet, breaking a previous record for November set in 1982.

Mayor Daniel Lurie reacted to an unusual sight along the Embarcadero as king tides brought flooding, while discussing the city’s preparations and future impacts. Ginger Conejero Saab reports.

Powerful king tides pushed San Francisco water levels above 8 feet on Tuesday morning, breaking a previous record for November set in 1982, the National Weather Service said. At 10:06 a.m. Tuesday, the tidal gauge at Crissy Field near the Presidio was measured at 8.23 feet. The previous record was 7.97 feet on Nov. 30, 1982. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's tidal records for San Francisco date back to June 29, 1854.

Also read San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 23, 2026: Record King Tides bring major coastal flooding

If you are wondering if the San Francisco Tidal Gage broke a tidal record for November, the answer is yes. The previous record was 7.97' on Nov 30 1982. At the San Francisco tide gauge, water levels could reach 8.5 feet, or 2.7 feet above normal, at 10:49 a.m. In Monterey, tides could rise to 8.4 feet, or 3 feet above normal, at 9:39 a.m., forecasters said.

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Early Tuesday, the weather service said that coastal flooding could reach major to extreme levels in some areas as unusually high tides combine with storm-driven ocean surges.