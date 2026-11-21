The expression has no entry in the National Weather Service glossary, and government agencies in the U.S. didn’t start using it until recently.

A pedestrian walks through a flooded section of Lucky Drive during a high tide in Corte Madera, Calif. , on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. The road was closed to vehicles because of the water.

Every fall and winter along the West Coast of the United States, the ocean swallows beaches. The Pacific lifts up and over the shore, and salt water spills onto roads and pathways. Hours later, it pulls back, exposing broad expanses of beach, seafloor, rocks and marine life that are usually covered by water. This dramatic display comes from the highest and lowest tides of the year, commonly called “king tides” by the people who experience them.

Also read Northern California county warns of major flooding as king tides, storms approach

Usually, they bring only minor flooding and inconvenience. But the damage can become more serious when the high tides coincide with rain, winds and waves. This winter, forecasters have warned that with sea levels along the West Coast higher than normal because of the strong El Niño climate pattern, these tides could reach their highest levels on record.

“King tide” is an informal, nonscientific term for the highest high tides of the year. It has no entry in the National Weather Service glossary of meteorological terms. It was mentioned as early as the 1800s, in Australian newspapers; one, in 1868, described the tides as ebbing and flowing “with great violence.

” In the early 21st century, an environmental effort in Australia thrust the term into the modern public eye, when the King Tides Project there sought to document dramatically high tides as a way to help communities conceptualize what sea level rise would look like in a changing climate. High tides flood a plaza and parts of the sidewalk in San Francisco on Oct. 27, 2026.

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Other countries and communities with vulnerable coastlines adopted similar programs, from New Zealand and Tuvalu to the western United States. Government agencies in the United States didn’t start using the term until recently.

“It was not a thing when I left the NWS at the end of 1997,” said Jan Null, a veteran meteorologist and former forecaster for the weather service. “Somewhere in the last 20 years, the term has become more commonly used,” he said, citing its increasing popularity on social media. Tides are vast waves rolling around the ocean that are generated by the gravitational attraction between the moon and the sun on Earth.

The moon and the sun both tug at the Earth and its oceans as it spins around on its axis. The laws of physics take over, resulting in the high and low tides each day. What people call the king tides occur when the gravitational pull between the sun, moon and Earth is at its maximum strength.

“A couple of times a year, the moon is closer to the Earth, which is a little more gravitational pull, and the moon and the Earth together are closer to the sun, and that adds to that gravitational pull,” said Gary Griggs, a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz. They happen on coastlines around the world during certain seasons.

On the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the United States, that’s mainly during late summer and fall; on the West Coast, it’s during the winter. Tides have already set records this fall in California, when October’s sent water over shorelines up and down the coast. The exact dates and times for the highest tides vary by location.

The California Coastal Commission, which runs the state’s King Tides Project, lists these dates for the state:Officials in Oregon and Washington list similar dates, but it is mostly in California where emergency officials and meteorologists are anticipating the kind of flooding that can affect daily life.

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“Our coast is more sparsely populated than the coast of California,” said Noah Alviz, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Portland, Oregon. This will vary up and down the coast, but the short answer for some places is probably higher than ever before, experts warned. But this year, the tides are hitting when the water levels along the coast are even higher because of El Niño.

The climate pattern is defined by warm water in the Pacific Ocean, and as water warms, it expands, giving sea levels a little lift. Cars drive on Highway 101 near Corte Madera during tidal flooding on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. On top of that, the pulses of water known as Kelvin waves are arriving on the shores of the West Coast, sending sea levels even higher.

A few more of these waves of water will move across the ocean this winter, but they’re tricky to track in real time, Griggs said. A worst-case scenario for residents and emergency officials would be a storm slamming the coast at the same time as the king tides. That would layer the tides, heavy rains and lashing waves on top of the already high sea levels.

“There are agencies that are trying to plan for a situation where all of these things happen at once,” said Karen Kavanaugh, an oceanographer at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. October’s record tides weren’t technically king tides, the weather service office in San Francisco noted, though many called them that anyway. Daniel Lurie, the mayor, said in a video last month that San Francisco was expecting 30 king tides between November and January.

Even NOAA defines it just as “a nonscientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides. ” Some experts worry the term is being overused and, because of that, risks losing its power to raise awareness about the potential for flooding at the coast.

“It brings in warning fatigue,” said Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the weather service in Los Angeles. “If you call everything big, it brings in a different factor of, ‘Oh my goodness, this is going to be the worst ever. ’”