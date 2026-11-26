Monterey Beach Hotel faces King Tides surge on Wednesday as waves breach stairs and flood pathways near the coastline with intense force.

Intense surf from King Tides reached the Monterey Beach Hotel on Wednesday, creating dramatic scenes along the central California coastline. Waves crashed with significant force against the building's high walls, drawing attention from local observers and photographers alike.

Critical Details of King Tide Surge

The King Tides event on Wednesday produced water levels high enough to flood the stairs leading down to the beach at the Monterey Beach Hotel. A thick barrier of sand was observed covering the top steps, which indicates that the water rose even higher during the peak of the high tide cycle.

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The intensity of the water action was described as reaching bomb-blast levels against the structure. This force pushed the surf all the way up to the hotel property, demonstrating the powerful natural forces at play during these extreme tidal events. Photographers captured the raw energy of the ocean as it met the built environment.

Witness Observations and Photography

Sean Tubo, a photographer for the Monterey Herald, documented the scene throughout the day. His images captured the sheer volume of water and sand being displaced by the rising tide. The visual evidence provided by the Monterey Herald showed the direct impact of the King Tides on public access points near the water.

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A small crowd gathered on the retaining wall at the Monterey Beach Hotel to observe the extremely high King Tides. These spectators stood at a safe distance while watching the water surge. The gathering highlighted public interest in these astronomical events that periodically affect coastal cities.

One lone fisherman also braved the conditions on Wednesday, standing only feet from the crashing surf. This individual remained close to the dangerous water, contrasting with the small crowd observing from the retaining wall. The presence of this fisherman added a human element to the dramatic natural display.

Real-World Impact and Coastal Awareness

The flooding of the stairs at the Monterey Beach Hotel illustrates the vulnerability of coastal infrastructure to normal seasonal high tides. The thick barrier of sand on the steps serves as a clear marker of the tide's maximum reach. Such events provide valuable data for understanding sea level changes and coastal erosion patterns.

The King Tides are natural astronomical events that occur during the fall and winter months. They represent the highest high tides of the year due to the alignment of the sun and moon. These tides help residents and officials visualize the potential future impacts of long-term sea level rise on coastal communities like Monterey.

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Documenting the Event for History

Documentation of these events by local media outlets like the Monterey Herald helps build a historical record of coastal weather patterns. Sean Tubo's photographs from Wednesday provide a visual archive of the King Tides' intensity. These records are essential for researchers studying climate trends and coastal management strategies.

The Monterey Beach Hotel serves as a prominent landmark for viewing and documenting these tidal events. Its location provides a clear vantage point for observing how the ocean interacts with urban structures. The hotel's proximity to the water makes it a focal point for both tourism and scientific observation during high tide periods.

Residents and visitors who witnessed the event on Wednesday were reminded of the power of the Pacific Ocean. The combination of high waves, flooding stairs, and sandy barriers created a memorable scene along the Monterey coast. These King Tides serve as an annual reminder of the dynamic relationship between land and sea.