King tides, heavy surf and gusty winds pushed seawater onto Ocean Shores roads on Wednesday.

Rain, gusty winds and king tides have brought onlookers and officials on the Washington coast as they keep a close watch for flooding. King tides, heavy surf and gusty winds pushed seawater onto Marine View Drive in Ocean Shores Wednesday.

Army Corps crews are making emergency breakwater repairs to protect the shoreline and the city's freshwater supply. Between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., waves grew larger and louder as water crept onto Marine View Drive. Despite the rough conditions, spectators gathered along the shore to watch the surging water.

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"I'm a bit flabbergasted by these waves, they're quite large and I mean, wow, look at this one coming in," said Charlie Payne, who was watching the waves. Ocean Shores resident Mike Clawson also took in the coastal weather.