King Tides Flooding Greenbrae Highlights Sea Level Rise Crisis

October 2026 king tides breach Greenbrae and Larkspur defenses, exposing infrastructure gaps and demanding urgent county-wide coordination to protect low-lying Marin communities from rising seas.

King tides inundated low-lying coastal neighborhoods in Marin County on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, exposing critical vulnerabilities in local flood defenses. Water levels reached 8 feet above sea level, creating foot-deep pools that blocked entrances to the Greenbrae Boardwalk and submerged streets in Larkspur and Corte Madera. These extreme tidal events served as a stark preview of the ongoing challenge posed by sea level rise and the approaching winter rainy season.

Temporary Barriers Fight Rising Tidal Waters

Peter Hogg, an engineer and member of the County Flood Zone 9 Advisory Board, deployed a 2-foot-wide orange inflatable tube at the Greenbrae Boardwalk entrance to divert water. Hogg has managed this barrier for 15 years, utilizing it to protect a nearby mobile home park from the surging high tide. The rubber tube successfully prevented water from flowing downhill into the residential area, though it did not protect the boardwalk itself. The setup was necessary because the tide reached 8 feet, sitting just below the 9.5-foot elevation of a nearby cement bulkhead.

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Infrastructure Gaps and Elevation Deficits

The flooding highlighted significant infrastructure deficits along Redwood Highway east of Highway 101. Hogg stated that raising the road elevation by one to 18 inches would eliminate the need for temporary barriers and provide permanent access to the boardwalk. Without this phase-one elevation project, residents will continue to contend with regular flooding. The temporary measures failed to fully protect all areas, leaving some homes and businesses exposed while others remained dry behind their own defenses.

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Municipal Coordination Challenges Across Borders

Local officials acknowledged the complexity of coordinating flood protection across multiple jurisdictions. Larkspur Mayor Stephanie Andre visited the site to assess the damage and discussed partnership opportunities with Marin County. Anastasia Pallas, a Marin County spokesperson, confirmed that the county would deploy sandbags and temporary barriers even in areas outside city limits, such as the boardwalk entrance. Andre expressed concern that Larkspur's efforts along Corte Madera Creek would not be matched by downstream neighbors in Corte Madera.

Future Threats and Scheduled Responses

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned that higher tides are expected during Thanksgiving and Christmas weeks. Residents and business owners face a continued battle against the elements as fall high tides persist. Larkspur and Corte Madera are currently coordinating with Caltrans and the county to manage flood-fighting measures at identified locations. The success of these efforts depends on synchronized action among all stakeholders to ensure complete protection against rising waters.