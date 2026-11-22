King tides and coastal flooding affect Western Washington. This article explains the science behind high astronomical tides, historical damage events, and upcoming tide schedules for Seattle residents.

Astronomical forces are driving the ocean levels to their peak during the winter months in Western Washington. King tides, defined as the highest tides of the annual cycle, are currently impacting low-lying coastal areas across the region. These powerful water movements are creating significant risks for shoreline properties and infrastructure.

The Science Behind Winter Tidal Surges

King tides occur when the sun, moon, and Earth align during the winter season. This alignment creates a gravitational effect that is amplified by Earth's elliptical orbit. During the Northern Hemisphere winter, the planet is physically closer to the sun. This proximity increases the sun's gravitational pull on the ocean waters. At the same time, the full moon exerts its own stronger gravitational force on the seas. The combination of these two celestial bodies pulling on the tides results in the highest water levels of the year.

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Storms and Wind Increase Flooding Risks

While King tides alone can cause minor overflow, the danger multiplies when weather conditions worsen. A storm with low atmospheric pressure can raise tidal anomalies higher than predicted charts indicate. Strong winds associated with these storms drive waves further inland. This wave action causes substantial damage to coastal zones that normal tides would leave untouched. The convergence of high water and wind creates a dangerous environment for coastal communities.

Historical Damage at Ivar's Restaurant

Recorded history provides clear examples of the destructive power of these combined events. In late October 2003, a King tide coincided with strong winds. This specific event caused the most memorable damage at Ivar's Restaurant. The establishment is located next to the former Mukilteo ferry terminal. The water and logs swept into nearby homes. This incident remains a key reference point for understanding the potential hazards of winter coastal flooding.

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Recent Flooding in Seattle and Olympia

Recent years have seen recurring issues with tidal overflow in coastal towns. Westport has experienced flooding in its downtown streets even without strong storms present. In late December 2022, a King tide combined with heavy rainfall. This event caused significant flooding in Seattle's South Park neighborhood. The Duwamish River overflowed into the lower parts of the area. During that same period in Olympia, jellyfish were found floating onto downtown streets due to the high water levels.

Upcoming Tide Levels and Safety Steps

Residents should monitor upcoming tide charts for predicted high water levels. In Seattle, coastal flooding usually begins when tides reach around 13.5 feet. The highest tides on current tide tables for Seattle are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at 12.7 feet. A dress rehearsal for the season aligns with Tuesday's Beaver Full Moon. Shoreline property owners are advised to reinforce seawalls. Monitoring weather.gov/seattle/ provides essential updates on potential flooding events.