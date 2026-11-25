Record-breaking king tides and elevated surf trigger coastal flooding across Southern California, impacting Sunset Beach, Newport Beach, and Malibu on November 25, 2026.

Record-breaking king tides, combined with elevated surf and a large Pacific swell, are bringing coastal flooding to Southern California's low-lying areas on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Morning tides were predicted to be at their highest during this week's string of mega king tides, causing significant disruptions along the coast.

King Tides Impact Southern California Coast

Communities in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach have seen some flooding, while waves are hitting higher up the shoreline in Malibu and other beach towns. The surge of water has inundated roadways and threatened properties in these coastal regions, prompting immediate attention from local authorities and residents alike. The high water levels are a direct result of the astronomical alignment causing king tides, exacerbated by strong ocean conditions.

Also read Potentially record-breaking king tides threaten to flood Southern California coastal communities

Emergency Measures at Dockweiler Beach

With higher surf expected on Wednesday and Thursday, crews were building an emergency sand berm at Dockweiler Beach on Tuesday to protect part of the bike path. LA County Beaches and Harbors spokesperson Nicole Mooradian confirmed that officials were blocking off the first row of parking spaces in lots 1 and 2 as a precaution against the encroaching water. These proactive steps were designed to mitigate damage to public infrastructure and ensure safety during the peak tide events.

Residents Navigate Flooding in Sunset Beach

Dawn Bender walks along sandbags as she tries to avoid getting wet in the courtyard of her home on Sunset Island in Sunset Beach. Water rises along Pacific Coast Highway in Sunset Beach, illustrating the severity of the inundation. Bender said she was forced out of her home after the Eaton fire and then relocated to Huntington Beach, adding to the personal challenges faced by residents during this natural event. The combination of past displacement and current flooding highlights the compounded hardships for some homeowners in the area.

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High Tide Observation in Newport Beach

People check out the high tide along Lido Park Drive in Newport Beach on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Flood warnings are in place for coastal areas due to king tides, prompting residents to take necessary precautions. Nathaniel Von Beitler checks out the high tide along Lido Park Drive, reflecting the community's vigilance. Water is pumped back into the bay at 26th Street in Newport Beach to manage the rising levels and prevent further inland damage.

Waves Hit Malibu Shoreline

Waves hit buildings along PCH in Malibu on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, marking the widespread nature of the coastal surge. High tide along PCH in Malibu demonstrates the power of the Pacific swell during this period. The imagery of waves crashing against coastal structures underscores the intensity of the king tide event, which has affected multiple counties along the Southern California coastline.