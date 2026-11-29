On Small Business Saturday, Sausalito merchants hoped shoppers would look beyond recent flooding headlines and instead make the trip to support local businesses.

On Small Business Saturday, Sausalito merchants hoped shoppers would look beyond recent flooding headlines and instead make the trip to support local businesses. Weeks of king tides and travel warnings have raised concerns about access to the waterfront city, but business owners say downtown Sausalito remains open and ready for visitors.

At The Holiday Shop, owner Hengameh Rafii says the seasonal spirit is alive year-round, but this holiday season has been more challenging.

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"Anything that has to do with the holidays, they can find it here, especially a little more unusual," Rafii said. "People think maybe it's going to be flooded in the downtown area. It keeps people away," Rafii said.