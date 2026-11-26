The tides broke records that were set just last month, and are expected to create beach hazards Thanksgiving Day.

High tides broke records in Southern California on Wednesday for the second time in less than a month, with similar conditions expected on Thanksgiving Day.

Record-breaking king tides have arrived in Southern California waters in time for Thanksgiving, bringing with them destructive flooding and erosion. Tidal gauges broke records in La Jolla and Santa Barbara Wednesday morning, and tied the record in San Pedro, after the previous records were set less than a month ago.

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“It’s unprecedented,” said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. “We've never seen this type of enhancement before, going back as long as we've had tide gauges for 100 years. ” Coastal flood warnings and advisories are in effect from Santa Barbara County to San Diego County. They will remain in effect until Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.