Record-breaking king tides and El Niño conditions flood Northern California coastal areas on November 24, 2026, stranding residents, closing beaches, and forcing United Airlines to offer travel waivers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Record-breaking king tides combined with El Niño conditions have flooded neighborhoods and disrupted infrastructure across Northern California on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The powerful Pacific swells have already broken a 40-year-old high tide record in San Francisco, creating hazardous conditions just days before millions of Americans are scheduled to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

San Francisco Sets New November Tide Record

San Francisco's waterfront made history on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, after king tides pushed water levels past a November record that had stood for more than four decades. A tidal gauge at Crissy Field near the Presidio registered 8.23 feet at 10:06 a.m., eclipsing the previous November record of 7.97 feet recorded on November 30, 1982, according to the National Weather Service. The rising waters also threatened to throw a wrench into the massive Thanksgiving travel rush, putting two Bay Area airports on alert due to their shoreline locations.

Also read SoCal coast braces for potentially record-breaking king tides through Thanksgiving week

El Niño Amplifies Coastal Flooding Crisis

Floodwater breaches a road in Mill Valley on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, highlighting the severity of the king tides in the Bay Area which are being amplified by El Niño conditions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration measured San Francisco Bay water levels at 7.9 feet on Monday morning, compared with a typical high tide of approximately 6.6 feet. In Corte Madera, Lucky Drive was closed between Doherty Drive and Fifer Avenue, while Golden Hind Passage was shut down near Cove School, according to Central Marin Police. Larkspur was also dealing with flooded roadways, including Creekside Drive at Larkspur Plaza Drive and Creek View Circle, along with Riviera Drive at Via La Brisa.

United Airlines Waives Fees for Affected Travelers

United Airlines offered eligible passengers scheduled to fly to, from or through San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday the opportunity to change their travel plans without paying a change fee or fare difference. The waiver applies to tickets purchased by November 22, with replacement travel permitted through November 28. San Jose is also listed as an alternate airport. SFO and Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport remained under coastal flood warnings because of their shoreline locations. Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport has raised its perimeter dike, tested its pumps and worked with Oakland and Alameda to clear storm drains. The airport is expecting approximately 250,000 passengers during the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period.

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Waymo Suspends Service Due to Flood Risks

The approaching storm also prompted San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie to get driverless vehicles out of the picture, announcing that Waymo had agreed to suspend its autonomous ride service. The shutdown began at 4 a.m. Monday, although the mayor did not specify when operations would resume. Waymo had already experienced trouble during last week's downpour, when several driverless vehicles stalled on city streets, snarling traffic and leaving passengers stranded. The company suspended service Wednesday before resuming operations Thursday. A Waymo autonomous car passes a flooded area near Pier 14 at Embarcadero in San Francisco, Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Coastal Closures and Rescues Continue Alongshore

Further down the Northern California coast, Santa Cruz officials ordered the city's beaches and wharf closed as dangerous ocean conditions threatened public safety. The closures were scheduled to begin Tuesday at 10 p.m. The wharf was expected to reopen Wednesday at 4 p.m., while beaches were scheduled to reopen Thursday at 5 a.m., depending on weather and ocean conditions. In Huntington Beach, seawater pushed into residential neighborhoods, while firefighters in Marin County raced to rescue a woman stranded in floodwaters. In Malibu, California, waves crashed against homes during high tide on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, with record-breaking king tides causing coastal flooding that threatened the remnants of homes burned by the Palisades Fire.