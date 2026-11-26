Beachfront homes in the city south of San Francisco began flooding this week as king tides, the highest tides of the year, arrived in the area.

SAN FRANCISCO — King tides combined with powerful waves destroyed part of a pier in Northern California on Wednesday, and officials warned more beachfront homes are at risk of flooding.

A video showed a massive wave tearing down a portion of the pier in the city of Pacifica and slamming it into the ocean. Officials had closed the L-shaped, 1,140 feet-long pier in the summer after finding cracks in the structure. Beachfront homes in the city south of San Francisco began flooding this week as king tides, the highest tides of the year, arrived in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

North of San Francisco, Marin County officials issued an evacuation warning for residents of beachfront properties in Stinson Beach, saying large waves expected through the afternoon could send water and debris into roads and homes. The warning was lifted later Wednesday but authorities advised people to stay away from the beach as large waves continue to pound the area.