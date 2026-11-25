National Weather Service warnings for king tides and heavy rain may disrupt Bay Area Thanksgiving travel. Check tide times and road closures.

National Weather Service meteorologist AnaMaria Navarrete has identified rising tides as the primary wild card affecting travel in the San Francisco Bay Area this Thanksgiving. Storm systems bringing rain and gusty winds are forecast to move through the region from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Travelers planning to visit family during the holiday weekend must account for these weather conditions and high water levels.

King Tide Timing and Coastal Flood Warnings

Water levels at the San Francisco tide gauge are expected to peak at 10:49 a.m. on Wednesday. This high tide will reach approximately 2.7 feet above normal for the time. A coastal flood warning for San Francisco and the San Francisco and San Pablo bay shorelines runs through 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Also read King Tides forecast for the Bay Area: Potential flooding and travel impacts

Forecasters also expect breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet along parts of the open coast on Wednesday. These conditions create dangerous rip currents and flooding risks for coastal roads and beaches. The combination of strong winds and high tides increases the likelihood of minor flooding in low-lying areas near the bay.

Road Closures and Caltrans Mitigation Efforts

Marin County officials urged residents to avoid nonessential travel from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Thanksgiving. This advisory specifically targets flood-prone areas along the coast and in valleys. Flooding previously closed the ramp from northbound U.S. 101 to northbound Highway 1 in Mill Valley on Monday.

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Caltrans expects to reopen the Mill Valley ramp at 5 p.m. on Friday. Drivers leaving Alameda can use the Park Street, Fruitvale Avenue or High Street bridges to bypass congested areas. Crews from the agency also built a water-filled tiger dam along the shoulder near the Bay Bridge toll plaza. This structure aims to keep rising bay waters from flooding travel lanes.

The westbound carpool lane on the Bay Bridge reopened on Monday, but the shoulder remains closed. Drivers should check official Caltrans websites for real-time updates on lane availability. The tiger dam serves as a critical buffer against the king tides affecting the eastern shore.

Sacramento Route Snow and Sierra Road Conditions

Travelers headed toward Lake Tahoe on Interstate 80 or U.S. 50 could see light snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The weather service warns that roads near the summits could become slick and hazardous. Thanksgiving Day is expected to be mostly dry in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Drivers should prepare for potential delays on mountain passes. AnaMaria Navarrete noted that delays are likely regardless of the mode of transportation used. Travelers are advised to give themselves an ample amount of time for their journeys, especially near coastal areas and bay shorelines.

Airport Operations and Airline Monitoring

San Francisco International Airport crews will monitor runways and taxiways for flooding during the storm. The airport has deployed portable barriers and backup pumps to manage water accumulation. SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said air traffic is expected to be up 8% from a year ago from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day.

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About 6.7 million passengers are expected to pass through SFO during the travel period. This figure breaks the previous mark of 6.6 million set in 2018. A record 166,000 travelers went through the airport on the Friday before Thanksgiving. An additional 166,000 passengers were expected on the Sunday before the holiday.

Near Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, Caltrans warned that high tides could force closures along Doolittle Drive. Oakland airport officials expect Sunday to be their busiest day of the holiday period. Travelers should check with their airlines before heading out to confirm flight status and terminal conditions.

Travel Volume Decline and Gas Price Surge

The three-year streak of record-high Thanksgiving travel is likely to end this year. AAA spokesperson Doug Johnson stated that about 81.5 million people will travel at least 50 miles between Tuesday and next Monday. This represents a decline of roughly 0.1% or about 121,000 fewer travelers than a year ago.

AAA expects about 72.9 million people to make the trip by car. The travel decline is likely due to the economy and the choice by people to stay home. Regular gas averaged $5.47 a gallon in California on Monday. This is an increase of 86 cents from a year ago.

Nationally, the average gas price was $3.64 per gallon, up from $3.07 a year ago. AAA reported that the No. 1 and No. 2 calls they receive are for tires and batteries. Johnson encouraged people to ensure tire tread is good because roads can get really wet during storms.