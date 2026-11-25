Western Washington faces coastal flooding and high winds during Thanksgiving as king tides peak. Meteorologist Scott Sistek outlines risks for travelers and residents in Puget Sound and coastal areas.

Coastal flooding stands as the primary weather threat for Western Washington residents and travelers during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to Meteorologist Scott Sistek of The Weather Channel. The Seattle Morning News reports that a combination of unusually high astronomical tides and an incoming storm system creates significant risks along shorelines, the Puget Sound region, and the San Juan Islands. This convergence of hydrological and atmospheric factors poses a direct challenge to holiday safety and infrastructure stability in the Pacific Northwest.

The threat of coastal inundation is driven by the peak of king tides occurring on Wednesday and Thursday, which coincides with low atmospheric pressure and elevated coastal waves. Sistek described this combination as a bad case scenario, though not the absolute worst possible outcome. Warmer ocean waters linked to El Niño conditions are exacerbating these astronomical factors, leading to water levels that exceed normal seasonal expectations. Forecasters anticipate moderate flooding in several locations, with isolated pockets potentially reaching major flooding thresholds.

Also read Could SFO flood Thanksgiving week with possible record king tides?

While inland areas are not expected to face river flooding, storm surge may affect coastal communities and low-lying areas near Puget Sound. Travelers driving between Seattle and surrounding cities must prepare for wet roads, standing water, and gusty conditions that could complicate holiday transportation. Sistek noted that people traveling inland generally should not encounter the severe coastal flooding, although rain could leave water pooling on roads. The threat is primarily along shorelines rather than rivers, focusing on immediate shoreline impacts.

Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are forecast for the Seattle metropolitan area on Thanksgiving morning, with some gusts potentially reaching 50 mph. Coastal zones, including Whidbey Island and the San Juan Islands, are expected to experience stronger winds ranging from 50 to 55 mph. These gusts could result in localized power outages in some neighborhoods, although widespread blackouts similar to major historical windstorms are not anticipated. Sistek emphasized that scattered outages are possible, but residents should not expect the widespread disruptions associated with a major windstorm event.

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Meteorologists note that the current flooding risk, while serious, is not expected to match the severity of the December 2022 flooding event in the region. Sistek highlighted that if this weather pattern had occurred during a typical autumn week without the Thanksgiving travel surge, it might not have dominated local news headlines to the same extent. One mitigating factor for potential wind damage is the current state of local vegetation. Many trees in the region have already shed their leaves, and previous windstorms have removed vulnerable branches. This natural pruning may help reduce the likelihood of significant tree damage and subsequent infrastructure disruptions during the upcoming storm.

Motorists using Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass or U.S. Highway 2 may encounter fewer storm-related delays, as snow levels are projected to remain above these passes, resulting in rain rather than significant snow accumulation. However, higher elevations north of 5,000 feet are under a winter storm watch, with forecasters predicting approximately 15 inches of snow in some northern mountain areas. The weather system is expected to begin easing by midday Thursday, though showers may persist. Travelers returning on Sunday are likely to face less intense storm conditions.

For skiers and winter sports enthusiasts, the forecast is less encouraging than for motorists. Sistek said mountain snowpack remains sparse, with recent storms delivering snow mainly at higher elevations. Although November has brought precipitation, temperatures have stayed too warm for substantial accumulation lower on the mountains. Longer-range outlooks continue to favor warmer-than-average temperatures in the Northwest, consistent with concerns about an El Niño winter. Sistek stated that while November storms provide water, there is simply nothing out there for snow yet, urging visitors to manage expectations for ski resorts.

The weather system brings a mix of hazards that require careful planning for the holiday weekend. Coastal residents should prepare for potential power interruptions and rising water levels near the shore. Inland travelers should exercise caution on wet roads and be aware of potential standing water in low-lying areas. Mountain travelers should monitor conditions at higher elevations where winter storm watches are in effect. The overall consensus from meteorological experts is that while the storm is significant, it is manageable with proper preparation and awareness of the specific regional risks.