A powerful king tide inundated San Diego beaches on November 26 2026 flooding roadways and severely damaging the Ocean Beach Pier while residents watched from safety.

Record high tides driven by an El Niño weather pattern swept across the San Diego coastline on Thanksgiving Day 2026 causing widespread disruption and minimal structural damage along the coast. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the extreme tidal surge peaked on November twenty-sixth impacting communities from La Jolla to Oceanside. U-T Photographers K.C. Alfred Luke Johnson and freelance photographer Charlie Neuman documented the massive waves crashing into seawalls and boardwalks throughout the county.

The transit agency Surfliner suspended all train service between Oceanside and Irvine for the remainder of the day due to tidal washout on the tracks. This suspension disrupted travel plans for commuters and residents who relied on the coastal rail line to navigate between Northern San Diego County and Orange County. Crews are currently assessing the stability of the rail infrastructure to ensure public safety before service can resume.

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Ocean Beach Pier sustained visible structural damage as violent waves battered the wooden infrastructure during the high tide event. Photographs from the scene showed large sections of the pier being impacted by the surge with pieces of wood breaking off and flying into the air. Justin Holly was observed surfing near the damaged structure as the waves continued to crash against the pier supports highlighting the raw power of the Pacific Ocean.

Local residents gathered along the Ocean Beach Pier and nearby vantage points to watch the destruction unfold as the tide peaked. The event highlighted the vulnerability of coastal infrastructure including piers seawalls and low-lying roadways to extreme tidal surges. Municipal crews continued to monitor the situation and assess damage to bluffs and beaches in the aftermath of the flooding.

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The City of Carlsbad closed southbound Carlsbad Boulevard to traffic at 5:00 a.m. on Thursday November twenty-sixth due to flooding caused by the king tide. Vehicles were immediately detoured to nearby Avenida Encinas to avoid the inundated roadway and ensure public safety during the high water event. In the background of the flooded street segments heavy equipment was positioned to repair recent wave damage to the bluff above the beach indicating ongoing efforts to stabilize the coastline against erosion.

In Oceanside crowds gathered on The Strand to witness the king tide flooding the south end of the roadway that had been closed to the public. Bruce Parker a local figure known as The Trenchcoat Guy sat near the flooded area while large waves crashed over the seawall and nearby pedestrians. Children ran along the shore as water from the tide splashed onto the pavement near where crowds had formed to observe the natural phenomenon.

The power of the king tide was particularly evident at Sunset Cliffs in Ocean Beach where massive walls of water shot high into the air upon impact with the rock formations. Sean Hedgecock was seen running along the cliffs to avoid being struck by a massive wall of water generated by the crashing waves. The sheer volume of the ocean surge demonstrated the intensity of the tidal event as it reshaped the shoreline and sent spray high into the atmosphere.

Just as these king tides subside a large Pacific storm appears headed for San Diego County according to weather forecasts. This incoming storm system raises concerns about additional coastal erosion and potential further disruptions to the already damaged infrastructure. The high king tide served as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by coastal communities in managing erosion and protecting public infrastructure from rising sea levels.

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Residents and visitors alike witnessed the raw power of the Pacific Ocean as the king tide reached its peak intensity across the San Diego coastline. The event highlighted the vulnerability of coastal infrastructure including piers seawalls and low-lying roadways to extreme tidal surges. Municipal crews continued to monitor the situation and assess damage to bluffs and beaches in the aftermath of the flooding.

The combination of El Niño conditions and extreme tides created a unique and powerful natural event that captured the attention of photographers and residents alike. The damage while significant was described as minimal so far compared to historical storm events in the region. The community remains on alert as forecasters track the next Pacific storm system that is expected to arrive in the coming days.