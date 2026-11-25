King tides surge past 8 feet in Marin County on November 24, 2026, flooding streets in Larkspur and San Rafael. New barriers hold while crews deploy sandbags against rising waters.

Rising waters from the king tide event of Tuesday, November 24, 2026, inundated low-lying areas across Marin County, California, prompting widespread street closures and emergency response measures. Tidal levels surpassed eight feet in several communities, forcing law enforcement to shut down critical roadway segments and prompting public works teams to reinforce flood defenses in real time.

Tidal Levels Exceed Eight Feet in Marin Communities

The highest tide recorded on Tuesday reached 8.2 feet above sea level in the towns of Larkspur, Corte Madera, Tiburon, and Stinson Beach, according to local Marin-based tracking websites. These levels exceeded the crests observed on the previous day, indicating a continuing upward trend in tidal intensity. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service forecast that the king tide will peak on Wednesday at 11:08 a.m., reaching a height of 8.5 feet above sea level.

Also read King tides push San Francisco water level above 8 feet, setting record for November

Highway 101 Closures and Traffic Disruptions Continue

Police officials closed flood-prone entrances to Highway 101 in southern Marin, along with roads in Corte Madera and Larkspur near Highway 101 and Corte Madera Creek. Traffic was forced to slow significantly at the flooded intersection of Irwin Street and Second Street in San Rafael, where vehicles splashed through deep water. While the intersection reached the water level near the Highway 101 exit, city spokesperson Fel Agrelius confirmed that the depth was insufficient to trigger a full closure at that specific junction.

Public Works Crews Deploy Sandbags and Steel Barriers

Public works crews executed last-minute modifications to tidal barriers, floodgates, and drainage systems to mitigate the impact of the rising water. Marin County public works spokesperson Anastasia Pallas reported that the county was closely monitoring 23 highly vulnerable, low-lying locations where protective measures were being finalized. Crews installed steel sheet piles, constructed sandbag walls, deployed water-filled barriers, reinforced levees, and installed tide gates and drainage protections at these critical sites. Workers from Fitness SF-Marin in Corte Madera and other volunteers filled sandbags at Piper Park in Larkspur and the Al Boro Community Center in San Rafael to support these efforts.

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New Fortifications Prove Effective Against Rising Waters

Despite the severe flooding that surrounded buildings along Varda Landing Road in Sausalito and inundated the San Francisco Bay Trail under Highway 101, newly fortified barriers proved largely effective in Larkspur and Greenbrae. Public works crews patched sporadic seepage along the Greenbrae Boardwalk, and PG&E trucks navigated flooded sections of Plaza Drive in Larkspur. Sandbags were positioned below the deck of homes on Riviera Circle in Larkspur to block water from Corte Madera Creek, demonstrating the efficacy of community and municipal joint efforts.

County Monitoring Critical Zones as Week Continues

City spokesperson Fel Agrelius stated that San Rafael is deploying drones throughout the city to identify areas where flooding is occurring and is dispatching crews to sandbag those locations in real time. Tim Tribble, a resident of the Bret Harte neighborhood in San Rafael, joined the effort to fill sandbags at the community center. Public works spokesperson Anastasia Pallas noted that while localized flooding and some roadway closures have occurred, the mainline of Highway 101 has remained open through the high tide event. She warned that on and off ramps did experience flooding and that the most challenging conditions may still be ahead for the region.

Forecast Predicts Further High Tides Through the Week

Early results of prevention efforts were described as encouraging by county officials, though they emphasized that the greatest challenges are yet to come. For the remainder of this week, high tides exceeding eight feet are expected to peak in the late morning hours. Residents and commuters in Larkspur, San Rafael, Corte Madera, Greenbrae, and surrounding areas must remain vigilant as water levels continue to fluctuate and impact transportation infrastructure and residential zones throughout the county.