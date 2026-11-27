Severe flooding hits Brinnon Jefferson County as king tides and rain overwhelm the town. Undersheriff Brandon Przygocki and residents describe life-threatening waters and swift rescue operations during the holiday.

Thanksgiving holiday plans were disrupted across Jefferson County as severe flooding inundated the coastal community of Brinnon. The combination of a king tide and heavy rainfall created hazardous conditions that forced emergency responses and threatened local properties.

Flooding Severity and First Responders

Undersheriff Brandon Przygocki of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated that he had witnessed no worse cases in his twenty years of service. The situation was critical enough to warrant immediate intervention from first responders who moved through the area to ensure public safety during the peak of the water surge.

Also read Spectacular King Tides surge along the SLO County coastline

Resident Bud Leaf and Duckabush River Impact

Bud Leaf, a resident living just feet from the Duckabush River, described the event as the worst flood the area has experienced in approximately five or six years. He noted that the water level rose rapidly, prompting him to immediately retrieve his muscle cars from the ground to prevent water damage.

Water Rescue Operations and Safety

First responders conducted door-to-door checks and performed a water rescue that Leaf observed firsthand. He reported seeing a large sheriff's vehicle arrive and watched emergency crews pull an individual out of the rising water. The water reached waist-deep levels at times, forcing teams to work together with precision.

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Property Damage and Evacuation Decisions

While Leaf declined offers to evacuate, the floodwaters caused significant damage to his neighbor's property by washing down a fence with rushing debris. Leaf's driveway sustained damage, which he began repairing while speaking with KIRO 7. He emphasized the importance of knowing when to abandon a property and relocate vehicles and essentials to safety.

Ongoing Recovery and Community Response

The flooding marked a difficult start to the holiday season for Brinnon residents who were dealing with rising waters and potential property loss. Emergency services continued to monitor the situation as waters slowly receded, leaving behind a community focused on cleanup and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the severe weather event.