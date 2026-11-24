Extreme king tides cause widespread flooding in Marin County on November 24 2026 prompting a water rescue and coastal flood warnings for the San Francisco Bay Area.

Widespread tidal flooding disrupted traffic and daily life across Marin County on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as record-breaking king tide s inundated low-lying coastal areas. Significant water accumulation was reported along Highway 101 exits and major intersections in Larkspur and San Rafael, forcing drivers to navigate deep pools and slowing commute speeds during the morning rush. The National Weather Service has identified these events as part of the highest tide cycle ever recorded in the region, creating hazardous conditions for residents and commuters alike.

Emergency Rescues and Water Safety

The Southern Marin Fire Protection District coordinated a complex water rescue operation on the Sausalito-Mill Valley bike path on the morning of Tuesday, November 24, 2026, after receiving reports of a person trapped in rising flood waters. Kim Huff, the spokesperson for the Southern Marin Fire Department, confirmed that local kayakers were the first to locate the individual, who appeared conscious but was in danger from the strong currents. Southern Marin Fire personnel quickly established a command post to manage the scene while a specialized rescue swimmer and members of the USAR Water Team 11 reached the victim.

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The rescue team successfully assisted the person to safe ground, where they were immediately transported to MarinHealth Medical Center for evaluation. This critical intervention required the joint effort of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Marin County Sheriff's Office, and the pre-deployed USAR Water Team 11. Officials emphasized that the coordinated response highlights the necessity of having specialized resources ready for the annual king tide events that frequently threaten the San Francisco Bay shoreline.

Coastal Flood Warnings and Tide Predictions

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning that remains in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday for bayshore locations along the San Pablo Bay. For the Pacific Coast, the warning covers the period from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday, signaling continued high risk for the coming days. The agency warns that while expected rain totals are approximately one inch, the primary danger comes from high ocean swells and strong southernly winds that are exacerbating the astronomical tide levels.

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Official tide data indicates that these predictions are approaching the highest levels ever documented by the San Francisco tidal gauge. The National Weather Service provided specific projections showing that high tide on Wednesday, November 25, at 10:49 a.m. is expected to be 2.7 feet above normal, reaching 8.5 feet MLLW. Subsequent days show slightly lower but still hazardous levels, with Thursday, November 26, expected to reach 2.2 feet above normal and both Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28, reaching 2.0 feet above normal.

Community Response and Infrastructure Strain

Residents and local organizations mobilized quickly to protect property from the encroaching waters in communities such as Larkspur and San Rafael. Workers from Fitness SF-Marin in Corte Madera joined community members at Piper Park in Larkspur on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, to fill sandbags in preparation for the intense king tides and associated rainfall. These barriers were strategically placed along Riviera Circle and beneath home decks to block water flowing from Corte Madera Creek into residential areas.

The flooding severely impacted transportation infrastructure, with traffic splashing through water at the intersection of Irwin Street and Second Street in San Rafael. A PG&E utility truck was observed navigating flooded sections of Plaza Drive in Larkspur, highlighting the reach of the water into critical service areas. Additionally, the San Francisco Bay Trail experienced significant inundation, with sections under Highway 101 and along Corte Madera Creek completely surrounded by tidal water, forcing closures and detours for pedestrians and cyclists.

Ongoing Threats and Local Reports

Despite some early success in managing the flood levels, the threat of further inundation persists as the tidal cycle continues. At the Manzanita Park and Ride location under Highway 101 between Sausalito and Tam Junction, waters began to recede by 11:40 a.m., with MarinTides.com reporting that the tide had fallen below its flood level after reaching 7.3 feet. However, the National Weather Service cautioned that high tides can vary by up to 90 minutes earlier or later along the Pacific Coast and through the San Francisco Bay.

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Local authorities continue to monitor the situation as waters affect key thoroughfares. San Rafael police reported localized flooding in specific neighborhoods, while Mill Valley police confirmed that the Redwood Highway Frontage Road has been reopened to traffic. As the king tide event moves through the weekend, residents in Sausalito, Larkspur, and San Rafael are advised to remain vigilant against the persistent risk of tidal flooding and strong wind-driven waves.