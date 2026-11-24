Orange County and Los Angeles County face king tide flood warnings through Friday as record high tides peak on November 25. Coastal officials monitor storm drains.

Coastal communities across Southern California are bracing for significant tidal flooding as record-high king tides begin impacting the region this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Coast Flood Warning that remains in effect for Orange County and specific sections of the Los Angeles County coastline through Friday afternoon. These astronomical tides, intensified by warm-water conditions and an El Niño weather pattern, are expected to reach their peak height on Wednesday, November 25.

Peak Tide Predictions and Historical Context

Officials project that the king tides will peak on Wednesday, November 25, with water levels anticipated to reach between 7.9 and 8.3 feet during the morning high tide hours. Meteorological experts warn that these swell levels have the potential to break the tidal records previously established in late October. That earlier event caused significant flooding in low-lying coastal neighborhoods and triggered emergency response protocols across several affected municipalities.

Also read Could SFO flood Thanksgiving week with possible record king tides?

The current surge is super-charged by broader climatic factors, specifically the presence of an El Niño phenomenon combined with anomalously warm ocean temperatures. These conditions create a perfect storm for higher than normal tides, exacerbating the natural gravitational pull of the moon and sun. Coastal residents and local governments are utilizing this advance warning period to prepare infrastructure and implement necessary safety measures for the upcoming peak.

Active Flood Response in Newport Beach

City workers in Newport Beach are actively monitoring pumping stations near the Fun Zone as high tide waters continue to cover public walkways. The municipal sanitation and public works crews are operating pumps to move excess water from the storm drain system back into the bay to prevent inland accumulation. This mechanical intervention is critical for maintaining drainage capacity as the natural tide levels rise and threaten to overwhelm the existing coastal defenses.

Advertisement

At the Balboa Boat Yard located near 26th Street, observers reported seeing seawater rushing through barriers early in the morning. Newport Beach emergency crews deployed sandbags to stem the flow and protect the surrounding areas from further inundation. A caution sign at the docks was observed nearly submerged by the rising waters, indicating the severity of the local tidal surge. Despite these breaches, waves at the Balboa Pier were noted to hit the sand berm but failed to completely breach the barrier.

Coastal Monitoring from Sunset Beach to Malibu

In Sunset Beach, the impact of the record-high king tides was evident on Tuesday, November 23, as workers pumped seawater from alleyways to mitigate standing water. Residents like Parker Scott and his father, Gary Scott, were seen waiting for floodwaters at their home on Sunset Island. Local businesses, including a Pocket Burger location on Pacific Coast Highway, were forced to close their doors due to the encroaching water levels.

Further south in Malibu, waves crashed against rocks installed along Westward Beach Road as people watched the intense surf on Tuesday, November 24. Treasure hunters were observed combing through Zuma Beach at sunrise while the moon set, navigating the wet and sandy conditions. The National Weather Service flood warnings apply to these coastal areas over the next several days, emphasizing the prolonged nature of the tidal event.

Elsewhere along the coast, conditions varied but remained under watch. In Long Beach, crews worked on sand berms around the 66th Street to 72nd Street corridor where water was attempting to pass the barriers. Meanwhile, water levels at Aliso Beach in South Laguna were relatively flat with only approximately one foot of surf. Tall berms lined Main Beach, though a small stream of seawater seeped up onto the sand near the lifeguard headquarters.

Advertisement

Localized Flooding at Crystal Cove and Laguna

Tide levels at Crystal Cove appeared flat as the morning progressed, showing less immediate distress compared to other hotspots. However, on the Balboa Peninsula, a small amount of water continued to leak through at the Fun Zone area. A wooden walkway near the Cannery had been identified as a concern, but sandbags placed there were successfully holding back about 3 inches of water as of Tuesday morning, November 24.

As of 7:16 a.m., the stretch of coast from Laguna Beach to the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach was experiencing only minor flooding in select spots. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely as the tides continue to rise toward their projected peak on Wednesday. The combined efforts of city workers, sandbag deployments, and pump operations are essential to managing the impact of these record-breaking astronomical tides on the Southern California shoreline.