King Salmon faces significant high tide flooding with mandatory evacuation orders in place. Humboldt County officials monitor water levels reaching 10.16 feet as residents prepare for potential impacts later this week.

King Salmon residents and emergency crews are currently navigating severe flooding driven by a combination of high astronomical tides and persistent strong winds. Officials have implemented mandatory evacuation orders for the low-lying community to ensure public safety as water levels continue to rise and impact local infrastructure. The situation has required coordinated efforts from multiple agencies to monitor conditions and assist those choosing to remain in their homes.

Current Water Levels and Meteorological Conditions

Water pushed significantly further into the King Salmon community on Tuesday, crossing low-lying roads and pooling around residential properties and local businesses. According to data from the National Weather Service in Eureka, the tide gauge at the North Spit recorded water levels at approximately 10.16 feet above mean lower low water at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday before the waters began to recede.

Also read King Salmon residents brace for higher tides as floodwaters creep into neighborhoods

Meteorologist Jonathon White of the National Weather Service attributed the current flooding to strong southerly winds that are driving storm surge into the area. Wind gusts across the Eureka region and along the nearby coast generally ranged between 25 and 35 miles per hour during the event. These winds are working in tandem with the tidal cycle to elevate water levels beyond typical seasonal expectations.

Forecast for Wednesday and Expected Impacts

While residents expressed concern about the forecast for Wednesday, meteorologists indicate that the actual water levels may not significantly exceed Tuesday's measurements despite a higher astronomical tide. Jonathon White noted that the astronomical tide is expected to rise slightly from 8.43 feet today to 8.55 feet tomorrow, but weaker winds could offset this increase.

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White explained that the reduced wind speed is expected to lessen the storm-surge influence that contributed to Tuesday's higher readings. Current models project that the actual water level on Wednesday will remain close to 10.1 feet, which is very similar to what was observed on Tuesday. This suggests that while the tide itself will be higher, the overall flooding impact may be mitigated by calmer wind conditions.

Mandatory Evacuation Orders and Agency Response

Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn stated that agencies have been preparing for this event for several days and have been actively notifying residents throughout the affected neighborhood. The evacuation order is described as mandatory but not forced, meaning residents may choose to stay but are prohibited from re-entering the zone once they leave.

Bohn emphasized that the restriction on entry and exit is critical for the safety of residents and to allow first responders to operate without obstruction. Crews from public works, the California Highway Patrol, and the Sheriff's Department are on the ground managing road closures and assisting with traffic control. Officials are trying to be more proactive this time by directly knocking on doors to provide information and resource availability.

Community Impact and Resident Perspectives

Longtime King Salmon resident Alvin Dunlap, who has lived in the community for 24 years, reported that the current water levels are approaching those seen during the severe flooding event of January 2. Dunlap noted that the January event was worse, with water seeping inside his home and covering the floor, whereas the current flooding has not yet entered his residence.

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Community partners, including the Bear River organization, the Humboldt Grange, and the Red Cross, have stepped in to support displaced residents and those who cannot find alternative shelter. Supervisor Bohn acknowledged that the timing around Thanksgiving complicates logistics, as some residents lack transportation or feel uncomfortable staying in shelters. Agencies are working to ensure that everyone is assisted and kept out of harm's way during this challenging period.