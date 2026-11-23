New data shows a significant decline in permanent family doctors per patient despite rising trainee numbers, challenging Labour's community care pledges and NHS workforce strategies.

New analysis from the King's Fund indicates that the ratio of fully qualified, permanent General Practitioners to patients in England has decreased by 9 per cent over the last ten years. This decline in core medical staff raises significant concerns about the sustainability of primary care services across the country.

Experts warn that the surge in medical trainee numbers is currently masking a critical shortage of permanent family doctors. Consequently, patients now have access to fewer permanent GPs than they did a decade ago, despite overall increases in other types of healthcare workers.

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This trend places fresh pressure on the Labour Party's pledge to shift more NHS care out of hospitals and into local communities. Health leaders argue that without a sufficient permanent workforce, this policy risks becoming an empty promise, unable to deliver the promised community-based support.

Stalled Growth In Qualified Permanent Doctors

Analysis of NHS data by the King's Fund reveals that growth in fully qualified permanent GPs has largely stalled since 2015. The total number of these doctors increased by just under 200, rising from 28,590 to 28,765 over the same period.

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Conversely, the number of medical trainees has more than doubled, jumping from 5,027 to 11,099. While the overall number of family doctors, including trainees and temporary locums, is up by 6 per cent between 2015 and 2026, excluding these groups shows a sharp 9 per cent drop in permanent staff per patient.

Regional disparities are also evident, with London and the East of England having around a fifth fewer fully qualified permanent GPs per patient compared to the South West. These geographical imbalances complicate efforts to standardize care quality across different parts of the nation.

Policy Warnings From Health Leaders

Niamh Buckingham, policy adviser at the King's Fund, stated that the public has been promised more care delivered closer to home. However, she noted that the reality involves fewer qualified permanent GPs per patient than existed a decade ago, creating a disconnect between policy goals and ground-level capacity.

Buckingham emphasized that seeing more trainees enter general practice is welcome but serves only as a sticking plaster solution if there are not enough permanent jobs waiting for them upon qualification. With an ageing population and growing demand for care, she argued that the government must address the lack of permanent GP jobs.

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Professor Victoria Tzortziou Brown, president of the Royal College of GPs, agreed that current staffing levels are insufficient. She highlighted that GPs and their teams are working under immense pressure, dealing with growing workloads and increasingly complex patient needs that affect timely, personalised care.

Government Dispute And Future Outlook

The Department of Health and Social Care has disputed these findings, claiming the analysis failed to account for GPs employed through Primary Care Networks. A spokesman asserted that GPs are at the heart of the NHS and that over 2,800 more fully qualified GPs have been employed across practices and Primary Care Networks in just the last two years.

The government spokesperson noted that this brings the total number of employed GPs to more than 30,500, which represents the highest number on record under the current measurement system. They maintained that their data reflects a stronger workforce position than the King's Fund analysis suggests.

Despite this official rebuttal, the Royal College of GPs insists that investing in more GPs is essential. Such investment is needed not only to improve access but also to strengthen continuity of care, support earlier diagnosis and prevention, and improve patient health in the longer term.