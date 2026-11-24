Sector leaders at King's College London argue that university neutrality is a myth. They cite defence research and geopolitical alliances as proof that institutions are already embedded in global competition.

Jan Palmowski, the secretary-general of the Guild of European Research-Intensive Universities, declared the concept of institutional neutrality a mythology during a high-profile debate at King's College London. He argued that this notion is a convenient fiction invoked by leaders when facing difficult political situations, yet it completely fails to reflect the reality of how modern universities operate. This stark assessment challenges the traditional assumption that higher education institutions can maintain complete political detachment in an increasingly polarized world.

Adam Habib, the vice-chancellor of SOAS University of London, supported Palmowski's position by pointing to the historical context of Western universities since the Second World War. He contended that the political experience of these institutions has never been characterized by strict neutrality but rather by a complex plurality of voices and perspectives. Habib suggested that university leaders should stop pretending to be neutral and instead focus on protecting diverse viewpoints and applying rules equally to all political sides.

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Palmowski pointed to specific examples of university involvement in geopolitical matters to substantiate his claims against the neutrality doctrine. He cited the war in Ukraine as a primary example, noting how universities have actively supported defence research projects and provided mental health initiatives for those affected by the conflict. These actions demonstrate a clear alignment with national and international security interests, moving far beyond the scope of purely academic inquiry.

Another key example provided by Palmowski was the UK's Defence Universities Alliance, which effectively aligns participating institutions with a national security framework. He noted that almost every university in the UK applied to join this alliance, indicating widespread participation in geopolitical discussions. This widespread involvement indicates that the academic sector has effectively voted to be part of geopolitical discussions and cannot claim detachment from these critical issues.

Not all participants in the debate agreed with the motion that universities must abandon neutrality. Joanna Newman, the vice-chancellor of Goldsmiths, University of London, pushed back against the idea that institutions should abandon their traditional stance. She argued that universities are not campaigning organisations and should not be used as platforms for political advocacy or partisan engagement.

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Instead of taking political sides, Newman contended that universities should foster environments where disagreement is encouraged and students are confronted with uncomfortable challenges to their beliefs. She warned that the world risks confusing endorsement with understanding, suggesting that when institutions become too politically engaged, they may undermine the genuine debate and critical thinking that are central to the academic mission.

The debate at King's College London reflects a broader reckoning for the university sector as geopolitical competition intensifies globally. Institutions are now facing hard choices about research partnerships, defence collaboration, and campus speech. These issues are becoming increasingly messy and inconsistent, requiring leaders to define their stances more clearly than in the past.

For context, this debate did not emerge in a vacuum. Universities have become increasingly entangled in geopolitical contests, from defence research partnerships to sanctions compliance and international student recruitment. Governments now view research institutions as strategic assets in technological and military competition, placing significant pressure on academic leaders to justify their roles in these high-stakes environments.

The arguments presented by Palmowski and Habib suggest that the academic sector must become more vocal about how knowledge is produced and used. They argue that facing difficult questions is a duty that universities cannot avoid without abdicating their responsibilities to society. This perspective implies a need for greater transparency and accountability in how universities engage with political and security matters.

However, the counter-argument from Newman remains a significant concern for many in the sector. The risk of confusing endorsement with understanding is a delicate balance that universities must maintain. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the tension between political engagement and academic independence will likely remain a central issue for higher education leadership in the coming years.

University leaders are now tasked with clarifying their institution's position on defence and security research amidst this shifting paradigm. If an institution has joined the Defence Universities Alliance, it must prepare a public rationale that addresses how this aligns with its academic mission. This transparency is crucial for maintaining trust with students, faculty, and external stakeholders who value academic freedom.

Furthermore, institutions must review their international partnerships for potential geopolitical risks as competition intensifies globally. Habib's call for the equal application of rules suggests that universities should audit how they vet and monitor such partnerships to ensure fairness. This proactive approach helps mitigate regulatory risks and maintains the integrity of the institution's research output.

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Developing clear policies on campus speech and political activity is another critical step for university governance. Newman's warning about confusing endorsement with understanding points to the need for robust governance frameworks. These frameworks must protect diverse viewpoints without the institution itself appearing to campaign for specific political causes, preserving space for genuine intellectual debate.

Engaging with sector bodies on collective guidance can help institutions navigate the inconsistencies of modern political engagement. The Guild of European Research-Intensive Universities, represented by Palmowski, is already vocal on these issues, providing a platform for sector-wide discussions. Participating in these discussions helps institutions avoid isolated decisions and align with broader ethical standards.

Metrics worth watching include the number of universities joining the Defence Universities Alliance and any formal policy statements on institutional neutrality. Changes in international research funding patterns linked to geopolitical tensions will also indicate the direction of the sector. University leaders must stay alert to these shifts to adapt their strategies effectively.

The commercial risk for universities that adopt overtly political stances is medium, as they risk alienating donors or government funders. However, those that remain silent may face criticism from activist staff and students demanding action. Balancing these pressures requires careful strategic planning and clear communication of values.

Regulatory risk is also medium, as governments are increasingly scrutinizing foreign research partnerships and campus speech. Universities may face new compliance requirements or funding conditions tied to geopolitical alignment. Preparing for these regulatory changes is essential for maintaining operational stability and financial security.

Reputation risk is high, as institutional positions on neutrality or defence research can trigger intense public reaction. Universities must manage their public image carefully to avoid polarization. Transparent communication about their roles in society can help mitigate negative publicity and build trust with the wider community.

In conclusion, the debate at King's College London marks a turning point in how universities view their place in the geopolitical landscape. The era of pretending to be neutral is over, replaced by a demand for honesty and accountability. University leaders must now lead this transition with courage and clarity.