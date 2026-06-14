King's Birthday Parade Showcases Royal Family's Poise and Military Precision

At Trooping the Colour, the royal family displayed unity and maturity, with the Princess of Wales and her children standing out for their composed waving. The King and Queen Camilla participated in the carriage procession, while the Prince of Wales and other senior royals rode on horseback. The event featured a fly-past by the RAF and a military ceremony rooted in tradition, though low-flying jets briefly disrupted a tennis tournament elsewhere in London.

Trooping the Colour, the King's official birthday parade, unfolded with impeccable precision and weather, as royal family members participated in the traditional ceremony. The Princess of Wales, Kate, made a striking appearance alongside her children- Prince George , Princess Charlotte , and Prince Louis -who all displayed remarkable maturity while waving to the crowds.

Their poise marked a departure from previous years when their playful antics often stole the show. The King, Charles, traveled in an Ascot Landau from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, accompanied by Queen Camilla, who wore a red Grenadier Guards uniform dress. The Prince of Wales, William, rode on horseback in Full Ceremonial Order of the Welsh Guards, joined by the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The family's coordinated outfits highlighted the close bond between Kate and her children. From the Buckingham Palace balcony, the royal family observed the military procession and the RAF fly-past, though the fly-past briefly interrupted a tennis match at the Queen's Club. The Princess Royal faced challenges with her horse, known as 'Naughty Noble,' who had previously caused disruptions. The colour trooped by the Grenadier Guards was presented by the King just days earlier, underscoring the ceremony's historic significance.

The Sovereign's Escort and lined armed forces members contributed to the event's security and pageantry. The King expressed satisfaction with the perfect weather, a contrast to recent years affected by rain





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Trooping The Colour King Charles Princess Of Wales Prince William Prince George Princess Charlotte Prince Louis Royal Family Buckingham Palace Fly-Past Grenadier Guards Ceremonial

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