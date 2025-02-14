King's 24 Points Lead Northeastern Past Campbell

Rashad King scored 24 points to help Northeastern defeat Campbell 67-58 on Thursday night. The Huskies outscored the Fighting Camels by 12 points in the second half to secure the victory.

Rashad King scored 24 points to lead Northeastern to a 67-58 victory over Campbell on Thursday night. King shot 9 for 19 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Huskies (14-12, 6-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Harold Woods added 14 points and 12 rebounds, while LA Pratt chipped in 11 points and four steals. Colby Duggan led Campbell (14-12, 9-4) with 14 points, while Elijah Walsh added 12 points and six rebounds.

The Fighting Camels saw their seven-game winning streak snapped with the loss. Northeastern trailed 32-29 at halftime but outscored Campbell by 12 points in the second half. King led the way with 14 points in the second half.





