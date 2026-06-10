"King of the Hill" Season 15 Set for July Premiere on Hulu; Alamo Beer Co. Ties Real-World Reopening to Show's Return"

"The animated series' successful revival continues with a new season, while a beloved fictional beer brand from the show prepares for its own real-world comeback."

"King of the Hill" is returning to Hulu for its fifteenth season, after a massive revival in its fourteenth season that ranked among the biggest in the streaming service's history.

The new season is slated to premiere on July 20th, and Hulu is preparing a substantial rollout for the Hill family's continued misadventures. In an unexpected real-world crossover, the Alamo Beer Company, a key component from the series, is also set for a grand reopening this summer.

The San Antonio brewery, which faced Chapter 11 bankruptcy, was rescued by SJK Capital and has been teasing its return on social media with a "See y'all in July" message, aligning its comeback with the show's debut. The official synopsis for the new season indicates Hank and Peggy will be adjusting to retirement on Rainey Street, trying to keep their neighbors in line. Bobby, meanwhile, will be juggling old friendships and the pressures of entrepreneurship.

The series also continues to address the absence of characters originally voiced by deceased actors Brittany Murphy (Luanne) and Tom Petty ( Lucky), as well as John Redcorn following the passing of voice actor Jonathan Joss. The production has not yet confirmed whether these roles will be recast for the upcoming seasons, leaving fans speculating about their potential on-screen return.





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King Of The Hill Hulu Revival Alamo Beer Company Season 15 Premiere Animated Series Hank Hill Voice Actors SJK Capital

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