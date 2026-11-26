Discover the complete calendar of festive events in King of Prussia and Conshohocken for late November and December. Find tree lightings, markets, and Santa visits.

Festive activities are currently filling the calendars across King of Prussia and Conshohocken as the region prepares for the winter holiday season. Organizers have curated a comprehensive schedule of sixteen distinct offerings ranging from traditional tree lighting s to specialized culinary markets. These events aim to provide warm, community-focused experiences for residents and visitors alike during the chilly months ahead.

Tree Lighting And Holiday Kickoff Events

The holiday season officially begins with the annual Tree Lighting event scheduled for Friday, November 27, at 6 p.m. at Mary Wood Park in Conshohocken. The location is situated at the intersection of East 6th Avenue and Hallowell Street. Mayor Yaniv Aronson will perform a reading of The Night Before Christmas during the evening celebration. Children attending the event will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus in person. Admission to this festive gathering is completely free of charge.

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Culinary Markets And Winter Shopping

Food enthusiasts can explore the Conshohocken Holiday Culinary Market on Thursday, December 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Sora West plaza. This venue is located next to Hotel West & Main and Cencora in Conshohocken. Local vendors from the Conshohocken Farmers Market will operate booths during the event. Featured food providers include Dezzis Dills, Sorrentino Pasta and Provisions, and Stock's Bakery. Attendees should expect a pay-as-you-go model for food and drinks.

Shopping for gifts continues at the Conshohocken Winter Market, which operates over two weekends. The event takes place on December 4-6 and December 11-13, with varying hours each day. Forty vendors will participate in the market located at the Sora West plaza in Conshohocken. Visitors can expect live holiday music, seasonal cocktails, and culinary delights inside a heated tent structure. Costs for items are on a pay-as-you-go basis.

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Religious Observances And Family Activities

Religious communities will mark significant occasions with themed gatherings throughout December. On Friday, December 4, at 5:45 p.m., Temple Brith Achim at 481 S. Gulph Road in King of Prussia will host Hanukkah Shabbat. This Star Wars Episode 8 themed event begins with a catered dinner. Registration is requested for attendance, but there is no fee to participate.

Hanukkah celebrations continue on Monday, December 7, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Wood Park Caretaker House in Conshohocken. The Menorah Lighting event commemorates the fourth night of the festival. The location is at 130 E. 5th Avenue in Conshohocken. Entry to this community celebration is free.

Families can also attend the Holiday Village event on Saturday, December 5, from noon to 3 p.m. at Upper Merion Township Building Park in King of Prussia. The park is located at 175 W. Valley Forge Road. The celebration begins with a tree lighting at noon. Activities include a gingerbread house contest, raffles, Santa visits, and s'mores around a firepit. This rain-or-shine outdoor event follows a pay-as-you-go model for activities.

Drive-In Movie And Sensory Friendly Experiences

Movie fans can enjoy a Holiday Drive-In Movie Night on Saturday, December 5, at Morgan Properties in Conshohocken. The screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol starts at 7 p.m., with check-in beginning at 6 p.m. The venue is at 227 Washington Street in Conshohocken. Registration is required on a per-car basis and closes on Wednesday, December 2. There is currently a waitlist for this free event.

For those seeking a quieter experience, Nordstrom Court in King of Prussia Mall offers a sensory-friendly Santa photos session. This special opportunity takes place on Sunday, December 6, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The mall is located at 160 N. Gulph Road in King of Prussia. Regular photo slots are available through December 24. Prices range from $19.99 to $64.99. Registration is recommended for all time slots.

Breakfast With Santa And Town Center Celebrations

Multiple breakfast events with Santa Claus are scheduled throughout mid-December. On Sunday, December 6, from 8 to 11:30 a.m., a breakfast event is held at 609 A Street in King of Prussia. Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 and up. Children ages 4 and under enter for free.

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Another Breakfast with Santa occurs on Sunday, December 13, from 8 a.m. to noon at Swedesburg Social Hall in Conshohocken. The venue is at 310 Jefferson Street. Tickets cost $18 for ages 10 and up and $10 for ages 5-9. Entry is free for ages 4 and under.

King of Prussia Town Center hosts Winterfest on Saturday, December 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. This Candy Cane Lane-themed event is free to attend. Activities include a candy scavenger hunt, free printed photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a snow globe bubble house. The location is at 155 Village Drive in King of Prussia.

For adults aged 21 and older, Winterfest After Dark takes place on Saturday, December 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at King of Prussia Town Center. This happy hour features holiday cocktails and light bites. The event is located at 155 Village Drive in King of Prussia. Costs for food and drink are on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Additional breakfast events are held at Hook & Ladder in Conshohocken on Saturday, December 12, and Sunday, December 13. Sessions start at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The restaurant is located at 46 Fayette Street in Conshohocken. Reservations are recommended for this pay-as-you-go event.

Animal lovers can attend the Conshy Holiday Yappy Hour on Thursday, December 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sora West plaza in Conshohocken. Local sponsors include Super Pups Daycare, Spring Mill Vet, and Paws Up Conshy. The market is closed to the public, but the heated tent is reserved for pets. Entry is free for this event.