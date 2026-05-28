King Kong: A Tale of Three Films

From the classic original to the ambitious remake, explore the three films that share the iconic title of King Kong. Each film brings the giant ape to life in a unique way, with one standing out as the best and another as the worst. Unlike The Mummy series, King Kong's films have a clear hierarchy, with none reaching the low bar set by 1998's Godzilla. The least familiar, the 1976 film, uses a man in a suit and follows a familiar premise. Peter Jackson's 2005 remake returns to the original's setting but expands the runtime significantly.

King Kong 's cinematic journey spans over nine decades, with three films sharing the iconic title. The first, released in 1933, introduced the giant ape to the world and remains a classic.

Two remakes followed, each distinct in their approach to bringing Kong to life. The first used stop-motion animation, the second a suit worn by an actor, and the third employed computer-generated imagery. Among these, a clear hierarchy emerges, with one standing out as the best and another as the worst.

Unlike The Mummy series, which shares the same title but lacks a clear hierarchy, King Kong's films are more akin to Godzilla's trilogy, where the worst film is easily identifiable, albeit none of Kong's films reach that low bar set by 1998's Godzilla. The least familiar of the three is the 1976 film, which used a man in a suit to portray Kong.

It follows a familiar premise: Kong's discovery, his infatuation with a woman, and his subsequent rampage through New York City. Notable for being early roles for Jeff Bridges and Jessica Lange, the film is a broad monster movie with a somewhat eerie finale, given its post-2001 perspective. Peter Jackson's 2005 remake returns to the original's setting but expands the runtime to nearly double the length. Despite its excessive length, the film's simple story and Kong's portrayal remain engaging





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