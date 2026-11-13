King Kenny Reveals Traumatic Story of Caring for Mother After Sectioning

YouTuber King Kenny opens up about the traumatic experience of sectioning his mother at age 18 and raising his siblings while dealing with financial hardship and mental health challenges.

Prince Kenu, known professionally as King Kenny, has publicly shared the deeply personal and traumatic journey of becoming the primary carer for his mother, Vicki, after he was compelled to have her sectioned at the age of 18. The British YouTuber and broadcaster revealed that the decision came after years of witnessing her behavior deteriorate and experiencing severe mental health episodes that left him feeling entirely helpless.

The Crisis Behind the Decision

During a candid conversation with Amol Rajan on his podcast The Amol Rajan Connection, Prince Kenu disclosed that he had blocked out much of the memory from that specific period due to the intensity of the trauma he endured. He explained that around early 2016, when he was 18 or 19 years old, his mother Vicki began displaying noticeable changes in her behavior that escalated into frightening episodes.

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The situation became so critical that Prince Kenu felt forced to seek help behind his mother's back, a move that conflicted with his sense of loyalty and guilt. He described the agonizing dynamic where his mother refused to acknowledge her illness, creating a toxic environment where any confrontation would lead to her becoming upset and denying her condition.

Health professionals were eventually called to assess her condition, but Prince Kenu noted the surreal nature of the situation. Every time the assessors arrived, his mother appeared perfectly fine. However, on the final occasion, her symptoms exploded in front of the professionals, leading them to immediately section her and admit her to a mental health hospital for treatment.

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Managing Household Responsibilities

Following his mother's hospitalization, Prince Kenu assumed full responsibility for his three younger siblings, who were aged 17, 11, and 10 at the time. With his stepfather no longer part of their lives due to a breakup, the 18-year-old was left to navigate the complexities of single-parent household management while dealing with his own emotional distress and financial struggles.

He recounted the stark reality of his financial situation during those formative years, admitting that he was so broke that he often could not afford branded footwear like Nike or Adidas that his peers at school wore. Instead, he attended school events such as sports day wearing Admiral trainers purchased from Asda, a memory he now looks back on with a mix of nostalgia and resilience.

Despite the hardships, Prince Kenu emphasized that his mother always did the best she possibly could, often working two or three jobs to support the family. He stated clearly that he holds no fault against his mother for the circumstances, recognizing her efforts to raise them under incredibly difficult conditions.

Professional Journey and Public Reflection

Prince Kenu's path to fame included studying media studies at Brunel University of London before launching his YouTube career in 2013. His content, which initially consisted of prank videos and vlogs with friends, gained significant traction, eventually leading to his inclusion in The Beta Squad, a popular group of British YouTubers that includes creators like Chunkz and Niko Omilana.

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His public profile has seen various milestones, including a notable incident in October 2016 when he was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense while filming a prank as an evil clown on campus. He later apologized and was released on bail, explaining that he was merely chasing friends who were aware of the stunt.

Recently, Prince Kenu gained further attention as the last remaining Traitor in the series of Celebrity Traitors before being banished in the final Endgame round. The appearance provided a platform for him to connect with other public figures and audiences, culminating in his decision to share his long-hidden family history with the world.

Lasting Impact and Moving Forward

Speaking to Amol Rajan, Prince Kenu described the process of discussing these events as insane, acknowledging the psychological toll of revisiting such a painful chapter in his life. He framed the experience as a crucial part of his character development, noting that the journey, despite its darkness, has shaped who he is today.

By breaking his silence, the broadcaster and entertainer highlights the often unseen struggles faced by young carers and families dealing with severe mental health issues. His story serves as a testament to resilience, illustrating how early responsibilities and traumatic events can forge strength, even amidst significant personal and financial adversity.