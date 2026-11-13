King Kenny Reveals He Sectioned Mum and Raised Siblings at 18

Celebrity Traitors star King Kenny opens up about getting his mother sectioned at age 18 and raising his siblings due to her mental health crisis.

King Kenny has publicly detailed the harrowing experience of becoming the primary caregiver for his mother, Vicki Kenny, when he was merely 18 years old. The YouTuber and Celebrity Traitors finalist explained that he had no choice but to have her sectioned into a mental health hospital after observing severe behavioral changes.

Kenny described feeling completely helpless as his mother refused to acknowledge her own illness. He stated that he had to act behind her back to ensure she received professional care, a decision that caused him immense emotional distress at the time. He recalled feeling a deep sense of loyalty conflicted with the urgent need to protect her and his younger siblings.

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Speaking on The Amol Rajan Connection podcast, Kenny revealed that his mother began experiencing unexplained episodes while he was attending university. The situation became critical in early 2016 as her condition continued to deteriorate. He found himself in a difficult position where he felt he owed her loyalty, yet he knew he had to act to protect her and his younger siblings. He had to arrange for health professionals to assess her without her knowledge, a decision that caused him significant emotional distress at the time.

The process of getting her admitted was described as surreal and fraught with tension. Health officials visited to assess her condition, but she would appear fine during their visits. However, during one assessment, her condition suddenly escalated, and she had an episode in front of the professionals. This visible crisis led directly to her being sectioned and admitted to a mental health hospital immediately.

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Following his mother's hospitalization, King Kenny was left to manage the household and care for his three younger siblings, who were aged 17, 11, and 10 at the time. His stepfather was not present in their lives due to a prior breakup, leaving Kenny as the de facto parent for the family. He highlighted the immense pressure of balancing his own university studies with the responsibilities of raising his siblings while dealing with the aftermath of the crisis.

Kenny noted that financial struggles compounded the emotional burden during this period. He recalled feeling embarrassed by his lack of branded clothing and expensive sneakers compared to his peers. He often wore affordable Admiral trainers from Asda for school events and sports days, highlighting the stark contrast between his social life and his financial reality as he tried to maintain stability for his family.

The experience has had a lasting impact on King Kenny's perspective on family and resilience. He admitted that the trauma of those years was so severe that his brain blocked out significant portions of that time. This made it difficult to recall specific details even years later, as the mind tries to protect itself from overwhelming stress.

Despite the hardships, Kenny maintains that he does not fault his mother. He acknowledges that she did her best under extremely challenging circumstances and worked multiple jobs to support the family. His openness about these struggles provides a deeper understanding of the character traits that have defined his career in digital media and entertainment.

This revelation adds a poignant layer to his public persona as a finalist on Celebrity Traitors. His journey from a financially strained student raising his siblings to a successful content creator with millions of followers underscores the resilience he developed during those formative years. The story highlights the heavy burden carried by young carers in the UK.

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Kenny's transparency about his past offers valuable insight into the lives of young people who step into parental roles prematurely. His story resonates with many who face similar challenges in silence. The YouTuber hopes that sharing his truth might encourage others to seek help or understand the complexities of caring for a loved one with mental health issues.

His rise to fame has not erased the memories of those difficult years. Instead, they serve as a testament to his strength and determination. Kenny continues to engage with his audience through various media platforms, using his influence to discuss topics that matter to him.

The Celebrity Traitors appearance brought his personal history into the national spotlight. Fans and viewers gained a new appreciation for the struggles he overcame to reach his current position. His honesty has been praised for bringing attention to the often unseen issues of youth carers and mental health stigma.

King Kenny's story is a powerful reminder of the resilience required to navigate early adulthood with significant family responsibilities. It highlights the importance of mental health support and the impact of trauma on memory and behavior. His journey from a student in Admiral trainers to a media star is both inspiring and sobering.

For those affected by similar issues, support organizations like Mind offer guidance and assistance. Kenny's willingness to speak out helps destigmatize the conversation around mental health and family caregiving. It encourages a more compassionate understanding of the pressures faced by young people in similar situations.