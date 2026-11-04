King Kenny Deflects Romance Speculation With Maya Jama

King Kenny dismisses dating rumors with Maya Jama on Capital XTRA, while Michael Sheen reveals his failed guesses about the celebrity pair on their reality show.

YouTube personality King Kenny addressed growing speculation regarding his personal life after being photographed leaving the London residence of fellow Celebrity Traitors contestant Maya Jama. The King Kenny and Maya Jama connection has become a focal point of media attention following their intense on-screen rivalry and apparent off-screen closeness during the recent filming of the BBC reality series.

King Kenny Addresses Dating Rumours With Maya Jama

Appearing on the Capital XTRA Breakfast show, the 29-year-old content creator was questioned directly about the public interest surrounding his relationship with the 32-year former presenter. Host Robert Bruce pressed him on why fans were taking pictures of him leaving Maya Jama's property, asking for clarity on whether they were discussing the media frenzy.

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Kenny chose not to confirm or deny any romantic developments, responding to the direct inquiry with a non-committal 'I don't know, man.' When pushed further on whether they discussed the online speculation, he stated that they simply laughed at the situation. He characterized the experience as a standard part of living in the public limelight, advising that one must laugh and move on rather than engage with the noise.

The speculation intensified after Kenny was spotted exiting Maya Jama's £1.5million flat on a Saturday morning. This sighting occurred shortly after the pair had watched the series finale together, adding fuel to reports that they had grown close while navigating the betrayals inherent in the game.

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Michael Sheen Discusses Traitors Guesses With Maya Jama

The narrative surrounding the duo was further complicated by comments from Michael Sheen , who appeared on the spin-off show Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked on a Friday. Unable to attend in person due to rehearsals for a new play, Sheen participated remotely to reveal the identities of the Traitors for the first time.

During the segment, Sheen discussed his suspicions, initially believing that Maya Jama and Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock were the conspirators. He was visibly stunned when host Ed Gamble revealed that King Kenny had been deceiving him throughout the competition, as Sheen admitted he had little suspicion regarding the YouTube star.

Sheen recalled his pre-show reasoning, noting that he had considered the possibility of Kenny and Jama working together as a 'killer blow' but ultimately dismissed it as too obvious. He explained that he thought it would be ridiculous for them to spend so much time together if they were indeed plotting, yet the pair had effectively used their closeness to deceive the cast.

Real-World Impact And Upcoming Events For The Celebrity Traitors Cast

Despite the ongoing rumors, both celebrities were present at a Halloween party hosted by Maya Jama in Shoreditch later that same Saturday night. The event took place at 83 Rivington Street, where Jama appeared dressed as Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah, complete with a goatee and running vest.

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Kenny attended the gathering in a toned-down orange jumpsuit, maintaining a low profile while participating in the social event that brought the cast together away from the cameras. Their co-presence at the party has been cited by reports as evidence of their continued close bond outside of the televised format.

Sheen concluded his appearance on the spin-off with a warning to the remaining Traitors, insisting that his pursuit of them would continue beyond the game. He vowed to push and probed that the matter was not resolved, signaling that his engagement with the drama would persist in future interactions with the cast.