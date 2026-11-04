King Kenny Criticizes Traitors Producers After Betraying Maya Jama

YouTuber King Kenny calls for changes to BBC's Traitors format, revealing he felt James Acaster was a reluctant player, while confirming he and Maya Jama remain close friends.

King Kenny, the YouTuber known professionally as Kenny Oghenovo Ojuederie, has issued a direct critique of BBC producers following his elimination from the hit game show Traitors. Speaking on The Fellas podcast, the contestant argued that the format requires adjustment to ensure all participants are fully committed to their assigned roles. His comments specifically target the behavior of former co-stars James Acaster and Hannah Fry during the 2026 season.

Kenny Demands Full Commitment From Players

King Kenny stated that producers must ensure every participant genuinely wants to play the game effectively, regardless of whether they are positioned as a Traitor or a Faithful. He explained that universal enthusiasm for the roles makes the experience significantly more enjoyable for everyone involved. This assertion implies that the tension caused by hesitant gameplay detracts from the overall quality of the broadcast.

Also read Romesh Ranganathan Reveals Remorse Over James Blunt Betrayal in Celebrity Traitors Finale

The critique centers on the actions of James Acaster, whose reluctance to embrace his role as a Traitor became a defining storyline of the series. Kenny revealed he was initially shocked when James confessed his lack of enthusiasm during the final stages of the competition. This confession occurred when James mentioned not spraying perfume and highlighted that the murder had taken place in plain sight within the room.

Shocking Confession During The Final Elimination

Following James' disclosure, King Kenny realized the stakes had escalated dramatically for the remaining contestants. He told co-star Maya Jama that time was running out and that the group would have to fight intensely to survive. This moment marked a turning point in the game, forcing Kenny to reassess his alliances and strategies to avoid banishment.

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Hannah Fry was also removed from the show as a Traitor before the final rounds began. Her recruitment into the role had left her equally devastated, mirroring the distress felt by other players forced into deceptive positions. Kenny noted that the mixed levels of engagement among the celebrity cast created an uneven playing field that could have been improved with better preparation from the production team.

Maya Jama And King Kenny Reappear Together

Despite the intense betrayal that occurred on screen, King Kenny and Maya Jama have publicly demonstrated that their relationship remains strong. Five months after the show was filmed, the couple was seen leaving Maya's north London residence, which is valued at £1.5 million. They had spent the weekend watching the series finale together, which was viewed by 11.9 million viewers.

Kenny stayed at Maya's home for a couple of nights, sleeping on the sofa according to sources close to the host. Their public appearance coincided with a Halloween party held by Maya at 83 Rivington Street in Shoreditch. Kenny attended the event wearing an orange jumpsuit, while Maya dressed as the Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah, complete with a goatee and bald cap.

Investigation Into Romantic Relationship Status

While Maya's representatives have not issued a formal denial, insiders insist the pair are merely friends who have known each other for years. This clarification contrasts with widespread speculation that their bond deepened during the filming of Traitors at Scotland's Ardross Castle. Many observers believed it was inevitable that the two would become romantically involved given their proximity in the game.

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During the series, Kenny and Maya spent considerable alone time in the turret, the secluded area where Traitors plotted their moves against other contestants. After James Acaster was eliminated, the duo's interactions became a focal point of fan interest. Their chemistry was evident even during team missions, such as when Maya chose Kenny as her partner for the field of screams challenge.

On-Screen Dynamics And Viewer Speculation

The closeness between King Kenny and Maya Jama was visible to the other contestants as well. During a drive to a mission with Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Bash Croft, Kenny joked about the possibility of Maya being a Traitor. He claimed he could never look at her the same way if she were deceiving the group, a statement that caused laughter among the men.

Romesh Ranganathan dismissed the idea that Maya would betray Kenny, suggesting he did not believe such a scenario for a second. The incident highlighted the genuine emotional investment both contestants had in their partnership. Their ability to maintain secrecy about their feelings while still playing the game effectively contributed to the drama that captivated audiences throughout the season.