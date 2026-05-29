King Harald Defends Crown Princess Mette-Marit Amid Epstein Scandal

King Harald of Norway has defended his daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, amid the ongoing Epstein scandal. The 89-year-old monarch said Mette-Marit deserves credit for ending her friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein very early. Mette-Marit has been under intense scrutiny following the release of the Epstein Files, which revealed she stayed at Epstein's Palm Beach residence in 2013 after he was convicted for soliciting sex from girls as young as 14.

King Harald of Norway has said his daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mette-Marit , deserves credit for ending her friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein very early during an official appearance yesterday.

The 89-year-old monarch was speaking to local reporters in Vestland days after his wife, Queen Sonja, 88, was admitted to hospital due to heart problems, according to the Norwegian Royal House. King Harald said that while Sonja was much better, Crown Prince Haakon's wife Mette-Marit, 52, is seriously ill after she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018.

Amid her health battles, Mette-Marit has also faced intense scrutiny following the release of the Epstein Files, which revealed she stayed at Epstein's Palm Beach residence in 2013 after he was convicted for soliciting sex from girls as young as 14. One email released suggested she was still in contact with the late paedophile financier just months before his death.

After the extent of her friendship with Epstein was revealed, Mette-Marit issued a grovelling apology as she said the emails do not represent the person I want to be. Addressing the scandal, King Harald said I found out about it when you found out about it, according to a report by Hello magazine.

Reiterating that being named in the Epstein Files does not assume any guilt or wrongdoing connected to the late financier's abhorrent crimes, King Harald added We must remember that the Crown Princess has not done anything illegal. Unlike some others in Norway, she broke the connection very early. So I think we should give her credit for that, he continued.

King Harald's comments come during an especially trying time for the Norwegian Royal Family, with the Queen Consort being rushed to the National Hospital in Oslo on May 27. At the time, a statement from the Norwegian Royal House read Her Majesty the Queen was admitted to the National Hospital today due to heart problems. The Queen has heart fibrillation and heart failure, and has been hospitalised for a few days for examinations and observation.

King Harald - Europe's oldest reigning monarch - confirmed the Queen had been discharged and that her form is much better. Sonja, who has been in and out of the hospital, had a pacemaker fitted during a successful surgical procedure last year after experiencing cardiac fibrillation - a rapid and irregular heartbeat. While Sonja's health is now under control, Harald admitted Mette-Marit is seriously ill. She was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018.

The disease causes scarring on the lungs, making it difficult for the patient to breathe. After his son, Crown Prince Haakon, revealed he was worried about his wife, the Norwegian monarch said We've heard the doctors say this is going to happen, but we thought and hoped that this would happen in a while, but not now.

The 89-year-old monarch was speaking to local reporters in Vestland days after his wife, Queen Sonja, 88, was admitted to hospital due to heart problems. Crown Princess Mette-Marit was recently pictured with an oxygen tank during Norway's Constitution Day parade. Pictured: Marius Borg Høiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway in Oslo in 2022. But now its suddenly very relevant.

She is seriously ill. There is no doubt about that, unfortunately. The wife of Crown Prince Haakon was recently pictured with a nasal cannula to aid her breathing when she attended Norway's Constitution Day children's parade recently. While she has restricted her royal engagements over the years to cater for her health needs, the event in Oslo marked one of the first times Mette-Marit has been seen with the assistive breathing device that is attached to an oxygen cylinder.

Together with her husband, 52, and son, Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, the family watched the children's parade from their residence, Skaugum in Oslo, Norway. The trio put on a brave face, waving towards cameras with wide grins, amid what has been one of the toughest times for the Norwegian throne in modern times after Mette-Marit's son, Marius Borg Høiby, was charged with rape and sexual assault in June last year.

Høiby, stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has been under scrutiny since he was repeatedly arrested in 2024 on preliminary charges of bodily harm and criminal damage. The charges included four counts of rape, four cases of sexual assault and two cases of bodily harm. The Norwegian court is due to deliver a verdict in Høiby's rape trial on June 15. Challenges intensified when Mette-Marit's friendship with sweetheart Jeffrey Epstein was revealed earlier this year





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

King Harald Crown Princess Mette-Marit Jeffrey Epstein Norwegian Royal Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit's Health Deteriorates Amid Pulmonary Fibrosis BattleCrown Prince Haakon reveals his wife's condition has worsened significantly, raising concerns about her future health and potential lung transplant.

Read more »

Crown Princess Mette-Marit IsSeriously Ill and Relies on OxygenCrown Prince Haakon revealed that his wife's pulmonary fibrosis has worsened and she is now using oxygen in her everyday life as she awaits a lung transplant.

Read more »

William Bumpus Apologizes for Cheating on Gayle King Decades Ago; King Opens Up About Infidelity on PodcastWilliam Bumpus, ex-husband of Gayle King, publicly apologizes for cheating on her in 1990, after King shared the story on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast. King recounts finding him with her best friend, while Bumpus expresses remorse and gratitude for their co-parenting. Also covered: King's on-air slur and her commitment to CBS.

Read more »

King Harald Praises Crown Princess Mette-Marit for Ending Friendship with Paedophile Jeffrey EpsteinKing Harald of Norway has praised his daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, for ending her friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein 'very early'. The 89-year-old monarch made the comments during an official appearance in Vestland, days after his wife, Queen Sonja, 88, was admitted to hospital due to 'heart problems'.

Read more »