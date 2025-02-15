King Family Denies Access to Records, Starbucks Sued for DEI Program, Crow Sells Tesla, and Sinner Agree to Ban in Doping Case

This news roundup covers several current events. The White House denies the King family's request to preview documents related to Martin Luther King Jr., while Missouri sues Starbucks over its DEI program. Singer Sheryl Crow sells her Tesla and criticizes Elon Musk, and Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner agrees to a three-month ban for a doping violation.

The White House has denied a request from the King family to preview documents set to be disclosed about the civil rights leader. This comes as President issued an executive order to divulge records related to the assassinations of King and former President John F. Kennedy—both frequent sources of conspiracy theories. However, the president denied the family’s request, stating that “these records don’t belong to them. These are the public’s records.

” The family fears the release of these documents will tarnish King’s reputation. While King fought for civil rights for Black Americans during the 1960s, the FBI spied on him and attempted to humiliate him by leaking information about King’s alleged affairs to the press. A family friend stated, “We know J. Edgar Hoover tried to destroy Dr. King’s legacy, and the family doesn’t want that effort to prevail.” Another source close to the family confirmed their concern about “smears” released “under the guise of transparency.”Meanwhile, in Missouri, Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks, alleging that the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program is discriminatory and results in slower service. Starbucks denies these allegations, stating that its DEI policy is “designed to ensure the strongest candidate for every job every time.” This lawsuit is seen as an early example of the wave of litigation expected to follow President’s executive order threatening federal investigations over “illegal DEI” programs, which the administration claims are “discriminatory.” Many corporations are swiftly reviewing their DEI policies to try to comply with the new administration's expectations. Missouri argues that Starbucks’s DEI programs are a “pretext for ... unlawful discrimination” and race-based hiring, which it claims result in “more mistakes” at work and more expensive products.In other news, singer Sheryl Crow recently sold her Tesla and publicly criticized billionaire Elon Musk. Crow captioned an Instagram post stating: “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla,” The nine-time Grammy winner has been an outspoken political critic throughout the years and pledged to donate the money generated from the sale to NPR, “which is under threat by President Musk,” hoping that “the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.”Finally, Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has agreed to a three-month ban to settle a doping case that has plagued the men’s world No. 1 player since March 2024. Sinner, 23, tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid last year, alleging the substance was passed to him transdermally from “.” He was suspended following the tests, but successfully appealed the decision and was ultimately found not at fault by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency lodged an appeal of the decision that it has agreed to drop on condition Sinner is suspended until May 4. “WADA accepts that Mr. Sinner did not intend to cheat, and that his exposure to clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage,” the agency said in a Saturday statement. “However, under the Code and by virtue of CAS precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage’s negligence,”





