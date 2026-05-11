King faces tricky moment as Sir Rod Stewart comments on US trip, lifts President Trump's phrase against rat-bag Trump

The King faced a tricky moment in his second line-up of the night as Sir Rod Stewart raised the issue of his recent trip to the United States, telling the monarch of President Trump: ‘You put that little ratbag in his place.’ The singer said: ‘Hello Sir. May I say well done in the Americas. You were superb. Absolutely superb. You put that little ratbag in his place.’ The King’s reply was indistinct, apart from a subsequent mention later in the conversation of ‘yes exactly, ’ as Stewart replied: ‘It went right over his head.’

The King faced a tricky moment in his second line-up of the night as Sir Rod Stewart raised the issue of his recent trip to the United States , telling the monarch of President Trump: ‘You put that little ratbag in his place.

’ The singer said: ‘Hello Sir. May I say well done in the Americas. You were superb. Absolutely superb.

You put that little ratbag in his place. ’ The King’s reply was indistinct, apart from a subsequent mention later in the conversation of ‘yes exactly,’ as Stewart replied: ‘It went right over his head. ’ There was speculation this could be a reference to the King’s well-received speech in Congress. Royal sources stressed that as it could not be heard what His Majesty said he shouldn be seen as agreeing with the star





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