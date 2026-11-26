The National Weather Service lifted a tornado warning near Renton with no damage reported. Coastal flooding and high tides continue to pose the primary weather threat to western Washington this holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service has officially expired a tornado warning for central King County following the formation of a landspout near the city of Renton. Weather spotters initially confirmed the presence of the rotating funnel cloud on Thanksgiving morning, prompting authorities to issue the alert for residents in the surrounding area. The warning was lifted shortly after confirmation that the weather system did not produce significant damage or injuries. No reports of property destruction or personal harm have been recorded in connection with the event.

Renton Landspout Confirmation and Response

Official meteorological agencies verified the landspout near Renton during the late morning hours of the Thanksgiving holiday. A landspout is a type of tornado that typically forms in conditions of weak vertical wind shear, often appearing as a thin, rope-like funnel. Despite the visual appearance of the storm, the system lacked the intensity to cause structural damage in the residential and commercial zones of Renton. Local emergency management teams remained on standby but did not need to initiate evacuation procedures or shelter-in-place orders. The absence of damage underscores the relatively benign nature of this specific atmospheric phenomenon.

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Coastal Flooding and Tide Warnings

While the tornado alert has passed, coastal flooding remains the most significant weather threat to western Washington over the Thanksgiving period. Unusually high tides are combining with an incoming storm system to create hazardous conditions along the Puget Sound coastline. Coastal areas are experiencing water levels that exceed normal seasonal averages, leading to potential inundation of low-lying beaches and boardwalks. Residents and visitors are advised to avoid areas susceptible to storm surge and high tide overwash. The combination of strong winds and rising waters creates a dangerous environment for maritime activities and coastal recreation.

Seattle Public Utilities Emergency Action

Seattle Public Utilities activated its emergency response plan as king tides began pushing high water into Seattle's South Park neighborhood. The utility department is monitoring water levels closely to prevent backups and flooding in the drainage systems. South Park, located in the southern part of the city, is particularly vulnerable to tidal surges due to its topography. Emergency crews are stationed to assist with any potential water damage or infrastructure issues that may arise from the rising tides. The proactive measures taken by the utility department aim to mitigate the impact of the king tides on local residents and businesses.

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Mason County River Levels Forecast

In addition to coastal concerns, the Skokomish River in Mason County is expected to rise above flood stage on Wednesday afternoon. This rise in water level is driven by the same weather systems affecting the coastal regions. Strong winds are also forecast for the Mason County area, which could exacerbate the flooding conditions. Residents near the Skokomish River are urged to take necessary precautions to protect their property from potential inundation. The combination of high river levels and strong winds presents a dual threat to the safety and well-being of the local population.

Thanksgiving Travel and Economic Impact

The weather disruptions are occurring amidst a near-record number of travelers expecting to move through the region this Thanksgiving week. The AAA forecast reports that close to 82 million people are planning to travel over the holiday weekend. This surge in travel increases the potential for road closures and delays if weather conditions deteriorate further. The economic impact of these travel patterns is significant, with increased demand for fuel, lodging, and food services. Transportation authorities are monitoring the roads closely to ensure safety for the high volume of holiday travelers. The intersection of severe weather and peak travel times creates a complex scenario for both residents and visitors in the Pacific Northwest.