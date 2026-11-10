King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion Demands ITA Overhaul With State Database and Pilot Site Funding

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion leads a task force report calling for improved civil commitment laws and state investment in data sharing for addiction treatment.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion has declared that Washington's Involuntary Treatment Act system is failing individuals struggling with addiction and mental health crises. A comprehensive task force report concludes that services available before, during, and after civil commitment are severely under-resourced and inaccessible to many who need them most. The findings highlight a broken cycle where patients receive inadequate care based on their individual symptoms and lack necessary support upon release to prevent recidivism.

The Involuntary Treatment Act allows people experiencing acute mental health or substance use concerns to be temporarily committed for treatment. Its stated legislative purpose is to provide help in the least restrictive way possible. However, the task force found that the current process does not achieve more effective outcomes for individuals, their families, or the broader community. Manion emphasized that individuals entering the system are not receiving care tailored to their specific needs.

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Furthermore, post-release care is insufficient to help them avoid returning to the system. The final report highlights three main areas for reform within the ITA framework. These include strengthening the continuum of care before and after civil commitment, matching treatment options to individual clinical needs, and reducing barriers to sharing information and expertise among providers. The task force concluded that the current approach lacks the coordination required to support recovery effectively.

The recommendations emerged from a listening tour conducted by Leesa Manion across Whatcom, Greater Columbia, Spokane, and King counties. The task force included representatives from public defense, Disability Rights Washington, prosecutors, law enforcement, and behavioral health advocacy groups. This diverse coalition ensured that the report reflects multiple perspectives on the challenges faced by those in the mental health and addiction systems. Manion stated that the state legislature must also play a significant role in implementing these changes.

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Manion called for state lawmakers to invest in a unified database to facilitate information sharing across jurisdictions. Additionally, she urged lawmakers to fund a pilot site. This site would allow officials to learn what works in practice before replicating successful models across the entire state. She noted that the lack of a shared database hinders coordination between agencies, leading to critical gaps in care. Investing in a pilot site offers a pathway to evidence-based solutions that can be scaled statewide.

For citizens and families affected by substance abuse, these changes could mean more consistent access to care and better long-term recovery outcomes. The task force's findings provide a clear roadmap for policymakers to address systemic failures. By focusing on tailored treatment and improved data sharing, Washington state can move toward a more compassionate and effective mental health and addiction response system. The report serves as a critical call to action for both local and state leaders.

Implementing the recommended database and pilot programs will require significant legislative attention and funding. However, the potential benefits for public health and community safety justify the investment. The goal is to ensure that no individual falls through the cracks of a fragmented system. Manion stressed that the ITA process needs to be improved so there are more effective outcomes for the individuals, their families, and our communities. This unified approach aims to replace theoretical frameworks with proven effectiveness in the field.