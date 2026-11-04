Daniel McCullough Charged With Assault On Shoreline Deputy, Released On $25,000 Bail

A Kenmore Police officer was slashed and a King County Sheriff's deputy stabbed in separate incidents in Shoreline. The suspect faces assault, harassment, and attempted rape charges following a series of violent crimes in the area.

Daniel McCullough, 35, has been formally charged with second-degree assault and felony harassment following a violent encounter with a King County Sheriff's deputy in Shoreline last week. The legal escalation comes after McCullough posted $25,000 in bail and was released from jail, a sum significantly lower than the $75,000 requested by prosecutors.

Court documents reveal that the incident began on October 30 when McCullough, who was living in a bus, threatened to slit a Shoreline store manager's throat. The conflict arose after the manager of Thriftway Market at 20150 Ballinger Way NE placed a note on the privately owned vehicle, requesting it be moved from the business parking lot.

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The manager informed McCullough that the property owner would have the bus towed immediately if it was not relocated. McCullough became irate upon hearing this and screamed in the manager's face, stating that if they towed his bus, he would kill the manager and slit his throat. This aggressive behavior marked the beginning of a series of events that would soon involve law enforcement.

During McCullough's subsequent arrest, a King County Sheriff's deputy suffered a cut to his left arm along the bicep between the elbow and shoulder. According to court documents, the wound did not penetrate deeply beneath the skin but drew blood and bruising and measured approximately three to five inches in length.

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The deputy stated that McCullough continued to strike him after being tackled, even as if he still possessed a knife. The physical struggle resulted in the deputy's injury, leading to the formal charging of McCullough with second-degree assault and felony harassment.

McCullough was released the day after his arrest once he posted the $25,000 bail. Prosecutors had initially asked for a higher bail amount, but the court allowed his release. He is now set to be arraigned on Thursday as the legal proceedings move forward.

In a separate but related incident, a Kenmore Police officer was slashed in the arm during an arrest outside the same Shoreline grocery store on Friday. The suspect in that case threatened both employees and officers with a knife, leading to a confrontation that resulted in the officer being injured.

Law enforcement agencies across King County are working to secure the public while investigating these multiple related incidents. The series of violent events has raised significant concerns about public safety in Shoreline and the surrounding areas, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain vigilant.

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Investigations into criminal activity in the broader region have also led to other arrests. The Mukilteo Police Department reported arresting a suspect early Friday morning who was found in possession of a large amount of stolen mail. While this incident appears distinct from the violent attacks in Shoreline, it underscores ongoing efforts by multiple jurisdictions to address rising crime rates.

As the legal proceedings unfold, McCullough will face court hearings regarding the felony charges. The King County Sheriff's Department and Kenmore Police will continue to monitor the situation closely. Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels for any updates on the case or related safety advisories issued by local law enforcement agencies.