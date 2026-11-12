King County Sheriff Deputy Injured: Suspect in Shoreline Threat Post Skips Arraignment

A King County deputy was injured by a knife in Shoreline during an incident with a man who threatened staff. The suspect posted bail and failed to appear in court on Nov. 5.

A King County deputy sustained a knife wound to the arm while responding to a disturbance at a Thriftway grocery store in Shoreline. The violent altercation occurred when a male suspect directed a lethal threat toward store employees before the situation escalated to physical violence against law enforcement.

According to official charging papers released by authorities, the suspect explicitly told an employee at the location, "Everybody dies today." This specific quote establishes the severity of the threat and the immediate danger posed to the staff and responding officers during the confrontation.

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The King County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the injured deputy received medical attention following the incident. The specific nature of the injury was a laceration to the arm, consistent with the use of a knife as the weapon during the struggle.

Suspect Posts Bail And Fails To Appear

Following his arrest related to the assault and threats, the suspect was processed and allowed to post bail. The legal system permitted the individual to remain out of custody pending further proceedings, a standard procedure for many initial appearances in the King County court system.

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However, the suspect failed to appear in court for his scheduled arraignment on Nov. 5. This failure to appear constitutes a violation of the bail conditions and triggers immediate legal consequences.

Authorities have since issued a warrant for the suspect's arrest due to the missed court date. The failure to show up for the arraignment suggests an attempt to evade judicial processing and further investigation into the initial incident.

Charges And Legal Proceedings

The charging papers detail the specific threats made during the incident at the Thriftway. The statement attributed to the suspect indicates a premeditated intent to cause harm, which elevates the severity of the criminal charges facing the individual.

King County prosecutors are reviewing the case with the added layer of the defendant skipping court. The initial assault on a law enforcement officer is a serious felony charge, and the bench warrant adds an additional criminal count for failure to appear.

Legal experts note that skipping bail often results in the forfeiture of the bail amount and increased scrutiny from judges in future proceedings. The suspect now faces a more stringent judicial review when apprehended.

Community Safety And Police Response

The incident highlights the risks faced by law enforcement officers responding to retail disturbances. The King County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the assault and the subsequent flight of the suspect.

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Residents in Shoreline are being advised to remain vigilant. The combination of violent threats against retail staff and the assault on a deputy underscores the unpredictable nature of such encounters.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the suspect's whereabouts to come forward. The active warrant means that the individual is considered dangerous and likely to remain at large until located by deputies.

Next Steps In The Investigation

Law enforcement agencies are coordinating to track the suspect's movements. The failure to appear for the Nov. 5 hearing has intensified the urgency of the manhunt efforts.

The Thriftway location in Shoreline remains a key focal point for the investigation. Security footage from the store may provide critical evidence regarding the suspect's actions and timeline before the escape.

Further details regarding specific additional charges or the exact financial amount of the posted bail have not been disclosed in the initial reports. The primary focus remains on the safe apprehension of the individual involved.