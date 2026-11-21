King County Sheriff's Office charges a Seattle man with telephone harassment after he made nearly 1,400 calls to 911 about a civil matter, disrupting emergency services.

A 35-year-old man has been charged by the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) for contacting the King County 911 center nearly 1,400 times over a three-day period regarding a civil court matter. The disturbing pattern of behavior began with an initial burst of approximately 800 calls, which prompted authorities to intervene. Despite explicit warnings to cease these contacts, the individual proceeded to place at least 600 additional calls, significantly clogging the emergency dispatch network.

Disruptive 911 Call Pattern Details

King County Sheriff spokesperson Brandyn Hull described the nature of these calls as largely obstructive and nonsensical to emergency operators. Hull noted that a significant portion of the calls were merely hang-ups where the caller said nothing, while others contained unintelligible audio or repeated demands for a judge. This relentless barrage of calls prevented 911 staff from attending to genuine emergencies, highlighting the severe operational strain placed on first responders. The cumulative effect of these actions diverted critical resources away from potentially life-saving situations.

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Arrest and Official Response

SeaTac police officers arrested the suspect following the investigation into the call volume. According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the man now faces municipal charges including two counts of telephone harassment and two counts of causing unnecessary emergency response. The charges reflect the seriousness with which law enforcement views the misuse of public safety communication channels. This arrest underscores the legal consequences for individuals who exploit emergency systems for personal grievances.

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Impact on Emergency Dispatch Resources

The diversion of 911 call takers and dispatchers to handle non-emergency inquiries creates a direct risk to public safety. When operators are occupied with individuals like this suspect, they are unavailable for real crises that require immediate intervention. Brandyn Hull emphasized that these interruptions take staff away from calls that could save lives. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the finite capacity of emergency dispatch centers and the vital importance of using 911 solely for urgent situations.

Legal Charges and Future Proceedings

The suspect currently faces two counts of telephone harassment and two counts of causing unnecessary emergency response as part of the municipal charges. These legal actions aim to deter similar behavior and hold individuals accountable for misusing critical infrastructure. The case highlights the ongoing challenge law enforcement faces in balancing resource allocation with the need to address malicious interference. Further legal proceedings will determine the final penalties for these actions.