King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion Calls for Washington Mental Health Reform

King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion urges lawmakers to fund post-release mental health support, citing a broken involuntary treatment system that fails King County residents after hospital stabilization.

King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion is demanding immediate legislative action to overhaul Washington state's involuntary treatment system for mental health and substance use. Manion argues that the current framework fails to provide adequate support for patients after they leave the hospital, resulting in a cycle of crisis and stabilization that does not lead to long-term recovery. She is urging state lawmakers to allocate specific funding for post-release care to ensure community-based support.

Critical Gaps In Post-Release Support

Leesa Manion highlighted a severe disconnect between medical stabilization and community reintegration for patients with acute mental health or substance use conditions. She noted that individuals are frequently discharged with only a phone number to call and a three-day supply of medication. Manion compared this approach to releasing a patient with an acute diabetic condition from a hospital with only a referral number and a short medication supply, stating such a scenario would never be acceptable for physical health issues. This disparity underscores the lack of structured follow-up care in the current mental health legal framework.

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The Involuntary Treatment Task Force Findings

After taking office in January 2023, Leesa Manion established a task force to investigate the deficiencies in the state's commitment laws. The group included law enforcement representatives, public defenders, disability rights advocates, the Whatcom County prosecutor, and a person with lived experience. The task force conducted listening sessions in Spokane, Whatcom County, King County, and the Greater Columbia region. Their review revealed that King County alone processes more than 200 new involuntary treatment petitions each week. The data indicates a system under immense strain that requires structural improvement across all levels.

Patient Release Criteria And Judicial Decisions

Under existing state law, individuals with mental health or substance use disorders can be detained against their will if they pose an imminent risk of harm to themselves or others. Detention is also permitted if the individual is deemed gravely disabled. Leesa Manion clarified that judges make the final decisions regarding patient release. Patients are typically discharged once they have been medically stabilized, rather than because they are fully cured. The critical failure identified by Manion is not the release itself, but the absence of a safety net for patients once they re-enter the community.

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Task Force Recommendations For Legislative Action

The final report from the task force presents three primary recommendations for Washington state policymakers. The first recommendation is to fund care both before and after commitment to prevent initial crises and reduce recidivism. The second is to match treatment precisely to individual patient needs, overcoming current barriers related to geography and limited resources. The third recommendation is to establish a statewide database to track commitment history and post-release outcomes, which currently does not exist. Manion also suggested funding a pilot site to test post-release care models and replicate successful approaches.

Bail Reform And Public Safety Concerns

Manion also addressed a proposal before the Washington State Supreme Court that would restrict judges' ability to hold defendants on cash bail. The proposal aims to address disparities where poor defendants are treated differently from those who can afford to pay. Manion expressed concern that capping bail for most misdemeanors at $200 would allow individuals to be released with minimal financial guarantee of their return to court. She pointed out that the Superior Court Judges Association opposes this change, arguing it would unduly limit judicial discretion in cases involving violent crimes or evidence tampering.

Advocating For Practical Compliance Solutions

While acknowledging the need for bail reform, Manion emphasized that any changes must include strong alternatives to ensure public safety and court compliance. She suggested implementing simple solutions such as text message reminders for court dates, similar to those used by medical providers. Manion argued that the criminal legal system currently lacks such courtesy, leading to higher rates of missed appearances. She maintained that funding the mental health and justice systems is essential, as the state is already spending money on hospitalizations and criminal justice interventions without achieving desired outcomes or return on investment.