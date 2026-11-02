King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion Defends Election Integrity Amid Federal Legal Challenges

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion warns of federal election interference, citing lawsuits against new postal rules and DOJ demands for voter data ahead of Election Day.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion issued a stark warning on the eve of Election Day regarding potential federal interference in the local electoral process. Manion announced that her office is closely monitoring any attacks on the election system and is fully prepared to engage in litigation if necessary to protect the integrity of the vote.

Postal Rule Litigation Protects Vote By Mail

King County signed on to state-led lawsuits challenging a new U.S. Postal Service rule on how mail ballots are sent to voters on September 9. The legal battle intensified on September 14 when the U.S. Supreme Court denied the Trump administration's request to set aside a lower-court injunction that was already blocking the rule. The rule remains blocked through Tuesday's election while the case continues to proceed through the judicial system.

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Under the proposed regulation, ballot envelopes would have required an election-mail logo and a format compatible with high-speed postal equipment scanning. The rule also mandated a unique barcode for each voter and required states to submit envelope designs to the Postal Service for approval. Additionally, jurisdictions would have needed to upload voter information to a federal Postal Service portal.

Manion's office argued that these changes would have kept some eligible voters from casting ballots due to administrative bottlenecks. Election officials likely would not have received approval for new envelopes in time for November. Furthermore, local jurisdictions would have been forced to use an untested federal portal and wait at post offices while postal workers manually scanned ballot envelopes.

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Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a concurring opinion stating that applying the rule in 2026 would be unlawful because election officials did not have enough time to implement the changes. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented from the decision to maintain the injunction.

DoJ Demands for Voter Data Face Strong Opposition

King County also joined friend-of-the-court briefs in three federal cases against election officials in New York and other states regarding privacy concerns. The U.S. Department of Justice is demanding complete, unredacted statewide voter registration records in these proceedings. The briefs submitted by the county describe the existing safeguards for maintaining voter lists and highlight the significant burden these demands place on local election workers.

According to the prosecutor's office, these legal filings argue that courts should closely review federal requests for sensitive voter information to prevent overreach. The county asserts that such broad data demands threaten the privacy and security of registered voters across the state.

Last week, King County Prosecutor Dan Doe rejected a separate Department of Justice demand to set aside ballots from 405 people the department claims are noncitizens registered to vote in Washington. Doe stated that his office's review found many people on the list are U.S. citizens. He wrote that without individualized proof of ineligibility, it would be both irresponsible and illegal for election officials to decline to process a registered voter's ballot.

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Legal Wins Secure Federal Funding and Local Control

Manion's office stated it has backed 16 lawsuits this year aimed at protecting King County from what it describes as illegal federal actions. A significant victory occurred in August when the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of King County and more than 70 other local governments. The ruling bars the Trump administration from requiring local governments to adopt certain policies on diversity programs, immigration, LGBTQ+ issues, and abortion to receive federal grants.

The prosecutor's office confirmed that this ruling means the county has received or expects to receive $364 million in federal funding. This financial security is crucial for maintaining local services and election infrastructure without political strings attached. The county maintains that local control of elections is essential for ensuring fair and accessible voting for all residents.

Campaign Activities and Upcoming Electoral Procedures

As the legal battles continue, political activity in Washington state is heating up. More than 7,500 people turned out at a high school in Vancouver, Washington, and another 10,300 showed up at an arena in Seattle on Sunday for Bernie Sanders rallies. These were two of three rallies the senator held in the state on that day. The high turnout demonstrates the intense interest in the upcoming federal and state elections.

Election officials are now preparing for the final hours before polls open. The combination of ongoing legal challenges and high voter turnout suggests a critical day for Washington's electoral process. Manion's office remains on standby to address any last-minute irregularities or federal overreach that may occur during the voting process.